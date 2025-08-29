  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Trying to make it all about her" - Internet reacts to Selena Gomez resharing post about her and Taylor Swift's engagements

"Trying to make it all about her" - Internet reacts to Selena Gomez resharing post about her and Taylor Swift's engagements

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Aug 29, 2025 07:27 GMT
2023 Video Music Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty
2023 Video Music Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty

Selena Gomez has shared a post celebrating her and Taylor Swift's engagement on Instagram, leading to mixed reactions from fans. Gomez and Swift are known to be close friends.

Ad

On August 28, Selena Gomez shared a story on Instagram that included a fan's post about her and Taylor Swift being engaged together. The screenshot shows a 2009 tweet from Swift to Gomez, where the former wrote:

"Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too."

A fan quoted the old tweet with the caption "16 years later", with an image from both Gomez's and Swift's engagements with Benny Blanco and Travis Kelce, respectively.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans took to X to react to Selena Gomez sharing the post, with many having mixed reactions. One X user criticized her for making Taylor Swift's engagement about herself, and wrote:

"The irrelevant nobody trying to make it all about her."
Ad

Netizens shared their varying thoughts on Gomez's post:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Some other fans continued to share their take, with many celebrating the two singers' friendship:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been engaged for a while, since Benny Blanco popped the question to her last December.

When Selena Gomez called Taylor Swift her only friend in the industry

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour - Source: Getty

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been close friends for years, with both singers publicly stating it in multiple interviews. The two have also often been spotted at events or personal outings.

Ad

In a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez referred to Swift as her only friend in the industry. She said:

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was."
Ad

According to Gomez, she and Swift became friends back in 2008, during the early days of their careers. The two pop stars were dating two of the Jonas Brothers at that time. Swift was linked to Joe Jonas, while Gomez was allegedly seeing Nick Jonas.

In an interview with Jake Shane earlier this year, Gomez said:

“Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. I dated Nick and she dated Joe. And everything was, it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute. We don’t know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet."
Ad

Apart from being close friends, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have also appeared on stage together. Gomez performed alongside Swift during her Speak Now World Tour in 2011, the 1989 Stadium Tour in 2015, and the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

When Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in December last year, Taylor Swift congratulated them publicly on Instagram. She also volunteered to be the "flower girl" at her friend's wedding.

On the career front, Selena Gomez dropped a collaborative album with fiancé Benny Blanco, titled I Said I Love You First, in March this year. Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up to release her next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.

About the author
Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.

Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing.

Know More
Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...