"Trying to make it all about her" - Internet reacts to Selena Gomez resharing post about her and Taylor Swift's engagements

Selena Gomez has shared a post celebrating her and Taylor Swift's engagement on Instagram, leading to mixed reactions from fans. Gomez and Swift are known to be close friends.On August 28, Selena Gomez shared a story on Instagram that included a fan's post about her and Taylor Swift being engaged together. The screenshot shows a 2009 tweet from Swift to Gomez, where the former wrote:&quot;Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too.&quot;A fan quoted the old tweet with the caption &quot;16 years later&quot;, with an image from both Gomez's and Swift's engagements with Benny Blanco and Travis Kelce, respectively.Fans took to X to react to Selena Gomez sharing the post, with many having mixed reactions. One X user criticized her for making Taylor Swift's engagement about herself, and wrote:&quot;The irrelevant nobody trying to make it all about her.&quot;daz.hl @MetamateDazLINK@PopCrave the irrelevant nobody trying to make it all about herNetizens shared their varying thoughts on Gomez's post:A Gene Robinson @AlBuffalo2niteLINK@PopCrave No disrespect… but it feels like Selena is subtracting from Taylor’s moment just to spotlight her own engagement. Instead of celebrating her friend fully, it comes across like shade. Some things don’t need to be shared in tandem.TS today @taylor_todayyLINK@PopCrave This isn’t a group project𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 | 🪐 @fantasizemafiaLINK@PopCrave Selena always making things about herself smhSome other fans continued to share their take, with many celebrating the two singers' friendship:Scope360 @Scope360JournalLINK@PopCrave Two pretty ENGAGED bestfriends⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ @hard_tingzLINK@PopCrave their friendship is everything and moreLizHarry🌟 @Liz_Harriet1LINK@PopCrave Double engagement. Is there gonna be a double wedding?🌟👌🏽😀Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been engaged for a while, since Benny Blanco popped the question to her last December.When Selena Gomez called Taylor Swift her only friend in the industryTaylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour - Source: GettySelena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been close friends for years, with both singers publicly stating it in multiple interviews. The two have also often been spotted at events or personal outings.In a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez referred to Swift as her only friend in the industry. She said:&quot;I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was.&quot;According to Gomez, she and Swift became friends back in 2008, during the early days of their careers. The two pop stars were dating two of the Jonas Brothers at that time. Swift was linked to Joe Jonas, while Gomez was allegedly seeing Nick Jonas.In an interview with Jake Shane earlier this year, Gomez said:“Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. I dated Nick and she dated Joe. And everything was, it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute. We don’t know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet.&quot;Apart from being close friends, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have also appeared on stage together. Gomez performed alongside Swift during her Speak Now World Tour in 2011, the 1989 Stadium Tour in 2015, and the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.When Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in December last year, Taylor Swift congratulated them publicly on Instagram. She also volunteered to be the &quot;flower girl&quot; at her friend's wedding.On the career front, Selena Gomez dropped a collaborative album with fiancé Benny Blanco, titled I Said I Love You First, in March this year. Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up to release her next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.