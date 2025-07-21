 "$2 billion+ in one picture" — Fans react to Selena Gomez sharing photos with Taylor Swift for pre-birthday celebrations

On Monday, July 21, Selena Gomez uploaded pictures of her pre-birthday celebration, which appeared to be a disco-themed party, to her Instagram account.The Disney alum, who is turning 33 this year on July 22, captioned her pre-birthday post with a heartfelt message, claiming that it has been &quot;the most beautiful year&quot; of her life. &quot;As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you,&quot; Selena Gomez wrote.The caption further read:Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love.&quot; The pictures included her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and close friends, including one with Taylor Swift that has been making the rounds on the internet.The image was later shared by @PopCrave on X and has since gone viral with over 307K views and 18K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting (alluding to their combined net worth):Kristel @Web3KristelLINK$2 billion+ in one picture.Some netizens expressed hopes for a collaboration between Taylor and Selena, while others complimented their &quot;face cards.&quot;&quot;omg we need a collab,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;The way Taylor is out mugging Selena,&quot; added another person.&quot;The face card never declines,&quot; wrote another netizen.&quot;Something is cooking big,&quot; one netizen said.Meanwhile, some seemed unimpressed by the picture, crediting the photography and filters for its appeal.&quot;you could make anyone look beautiful with this kind of photography and filtering,&quot; one netizen said.&quot;im surprised selena still has friends, maybe taylor sticked with her because they have the same attitude...&quot; one person said.Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding will reportedly take place in SeptemberThe pictures of Selena Gomez's pre-birthday celebrations come a week after the details of the singer's upcoming wedding were reported by an insider to DailyMail. Claiming that it's going to be a Californian event, the source revealed:&quot;Selena and Benny's wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September. Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend.&quot;While the couple has seemingly decided on a small wedding with family and friends, the source claims that some celebrities will be in attendance, including Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Selena Gomez's co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, and the artists who are friends of Blanco.Meanwhile, in his recent appearance on the Therapuss podcast (released July 10), Benny Blanco talked about Selena ticking off all the things on his list. The music producer told host Jake Shane:&quot;I made a list and I had all these things on my list. They’re the most simple, dumb things, but they’re just true. Like I needed someone for me, it was like age appropriate. I was like 30 and above, no one lower. Like no one lower. Even if they’re like a mature 28-year-old, no, has to be 30 and above. That was like my hard thing and then I wanted someone who was kind.&quot;Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez were engaged last year, with Gomez sharing a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram on December 12, 2025.