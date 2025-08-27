5 romantic Taylor Swift songs to listen to as star announces engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared their engagement news on Instagram with a carousel of photos, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The images include the moment Kelce got down on one knee in a rose garden, along with a close-up of the engagement ring.Their relationship has been in the spotlight since they went public in October 2023, sparked by Kelce attending Swift’s “Eras Tour” in July 2023.Earlier this month, Taylor Swift shared details of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, during an appearance on Kelce and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast, which garnered 13 million YouTube views in 24 hours.In February 2024, Swift broke the record for most albums of the year Grammy wins before heading to her Eras Tour dates in Tokyo. Just a week later, she celebrated Kelce’s 2024 Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.The couple has also shared memorable moments onstage and in public, including Kelce joining Swift at her London Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium, and appearances at other shows, football games, and the U.S. Open.As fans celebrate this milestone, now is the perfect time to revisit five of Taylor Swift’s romantic songs. So High School, and 4 other romantic Taylor Swift songs to listen to as star announces engagement1) So High School So High School is a song by Taylor Swift from the double album edition of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology (2024).The song portrays a carefree high-school romance, with the lover depicted as a football player, using motifs from Swift's earlier songs like You Belong with Me and Fifteen.So High School was added to the revamped setlist for the Eras Tour in May 2024 and gained renewed attention in August 2025 when Taylor Swift used it to announce her engagement to Travis Kelce.2) The AlchemyThe Alchemy is a song from Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department (Image via YouTube/@TaylorSwift)The Alchemy is a song by Taylor Swift from her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (2024). Written and produced by Swift alongside Jack Antonoff, the track blends pop rock and electropop with R&amp;B influences.It is a love song about a burgeoning romance where two people cannot resist their chemistry, using football imagery to convey triumph and passion.The track appears as the 15th song on the album and was performed live twice during the 2024 Eras Tour. In Paris, Swift performed an acoustic mashup with Treacherous, while in London she performed a piano mashup with King of My Heart. The Paris performance was later released digitally as part of a special edition of the album.Lyrically, The Alchemy uses football metaphors to illustrate the excitement and intensity of new love. Swift’s character declares she is all in and unable to resist the romance, while making playful references to past relationships being “cut from the team.”The bridge depicts a triumphant scene in which her lover wins a championship despite being an underdog, ultimately running to her as his “trophy,” symbolizing the ultimate reward of their connection.3) Snow on the BeachSnow on the Beach is from Taylor Swift’s Midnights (Image via YouTube/@TaylorSwift)Snow on the Beach is a song by Taylor Swift from her tenth studio album, Midnights (2022), featuring background vocals from Lana Del Rey.Written by Swift, Del Rey, and Jack Antonoff, who also co-produced the track with Swift, the song blends midtempo dream pop and bedroom pop with synths, plucked violin, and reverbed bass.The lyrics tell of two people falling in love at the same time, showing a rare, fated moment Swift compares to snow on a beach. The chorus features Del Rey, and the song conveys dream-like wonder, cinematic imagery, and the sense that such love is almost too perfect to share.Taylor Swift revealed the track on October 7, 2022, during the final episode of her TikTok series Midnights Mayhem with Me.4) Invisible StringInvisible String appears on Taylor Swift’s eighth album, Folklore (Image via YouTube/@TaylorSwift)Invisible String is a song by Taylor Swift from her eighth studio album, Folklore (2020), written with producer Aaron Dessner.The lyrics explore how fate connects two soulmates, referencing specific moments from their lives and drawing literary parallels to Jane Eyre and The Sun Also Rises. Musically, the song blends folk, pop, blues, and country, with a spare acoustic arrangement driven by finger-picked guitar strums and subtle vocal backbeats.Dessner crafted the track using a rubber bridge on the guitar to “deaden the strings,” giving it an old, folk-like tone, and added a beat that infused a modern pop sensibility.Lyrically, the song traces the lives of two lovers before and after they meet, from the female narrator reading in Nashville’s Centennial Park to the male partner working at a yogurt shop.Their paths intertwine in unexpected ways, referencing Swift’s past disputes and travels, while the final verse reflects on her reputation and past relationships. The chorus uses the “invisible string” as a metaphor for love guided by fate, tying together the song’s romantic and literary themes.5) Love StoryLove Story 2021 (Image via YouTube/@TaylorSwift)Love Story is Taylor Swift’s 2008 lead single from Fearless, inspired by an unpopular crush and Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Produced with Nathan Chapman, the midtempo country-pop track features acoustic instruments and a key change after the bridge.Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her hit single Love Story to regain control of her music after her original masters were sold in 2019. She retains ownership and royalties from the new recordings, which aim to replace the originals.Love Story 2021, produced by Swift, keeps the original arrangement and lyrics, though many of the musicians are new.Although based on Romeo and Juliet, Taylor Swift reimagined the story with a happy ending, concluding with a marriage proposal rather than tragedy.The lyrics follow Juliet’s perspective, detailing a secret courtship and parental disapproval, with references to Shakespeare’s balcony scene and Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.The final chorus shifts to Romeo’s perspective as he proposes after her father approves, with a hopeful twist that connected with listeners and secured the song as a modern romantic classic.Interested viewers can also listen to Taylor Swift's other romantic songs like You Belong with Me, Enchanted, Lover, and Delicate.