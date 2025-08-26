Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement: everything we know about the proposal

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. The 14-time Grammy winner and the three-time Super Bowl Champion made a joint post to announce their engagement, delighting both of their fans and followers worldwide. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, August 26, 2025, in true Swift fashion.Alongside a series of photos from the flower-filled engagement to a closer look at the musical superstar's diamond engagement ring, they wrote:&quot;You English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe five-photo carousel featured the newly-engaged couple, with Travis Kelce in a floral-filled garden, getting down on one knee as Swift rested her hands on his face. Other shots showed Swift and Kelce embracing after she said yes, a close-up picture of them, resting their heads together, and another one with them on a bench under a floral trellis.The announcement also highlighted Taylor Swift’s diamond engagement ring. According to USA Today, the designer is Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, a New York-based jeweler specializing in hand engraving. The ring features an old mine brilliant cut diamond set on a gold band.Swift also shared the news on her Instagram Story to the tune of her song So High School, which is widely believed to be inspired by Kelce.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce opened up about their relationship earlier this monthWhile Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are often seen together, they have not shared many details of their relationship publicly. However, in the musical superstar's podcast debut on Kelce's New Heights, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, the two revealed about how they got together.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship Game (Image via Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)Kelce confirmed in the August 13 episode of the podcast that their story began in July 2023. The football player shared in the same podcast that he made a friendship bracelet with his number for Swift. However, he wasn't able to give it to her during her Eras Tour concert in Kansas, and expressed frustration at the missed opportunity.In the podcast, Taylor Swift recalled that New Heights episode and slightly made fun of Kelce, saying:&quot;It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like, 'I want to date you!' At first when I looked at it, I was like, 'This dude didn't get a meet-and-greet and he's making it everyone's problem.&quot;She also noted that Kelce didn't even reach out to her management for a chance to meet her or even be invited to the tents. As per the football star's, Kelce knew the elevator lady and thought that was enough to get him backstage and meet the singer. Swift joked to his response, saying:&quot;That's how it works in 1973.&quot;During the podcast, Swift announced her 12th studio album, the first one after she was able to purchase all the masters of her earlier albums, The Life of a Showgirl. She shared the album cover on the podcast as well as the tracklist of the 12-track album.Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is coming out on October 3, 2025.