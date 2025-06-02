Taylor Swift jokes about getting her first tattoo after reclaiming music catalog from Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift doesn't have any tattoos, but she might consider getting one in celebration of regaining the entirety of her music catalog that was first sold in 2019 to Scooter Braun. The pop star revealed on May 30, 2025, that a major deal to buy back all her masters from Shamrock Capital, which purchased her masters from Braun in 2020, was finally done after nearly six years.
The announcement continues to make waves, along with Swift's joke that she might get her first tattoo after the deal was inked. In a lengthy handwritten letter she shared on her website on May 30, she shared her gratitude with "everyone at Shamrock Capital" for giving her the chance to achieve her dreams. Which, she said, was to own her music outright, with no strings attached and no partnerships.
And with her gratitude towards Shamrock, which she claimed was the "first people to ever offer" what she wanted, she further said:
"My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead."
With the deal with Shamrock Capital done, which reportedly cost Taylor Swift $360 million, she now owns the master recording of her first six albums, four of which she has already re-recorded, with the re-recordings branded as Taylor's Versions.
Taylor Swift receives support from friends and music icons after getting her masters back
Fans, friends, and fellow music icons celebrated with Taylor Swift after she bought her master recordings back. Following her announcement on May 30, 2025, that she finally owned all of her music, the pop star received plenty of congratulations, including from her BFF, Selena Gomez.
The Only Murders in the Building star reposted Swift's announcement on Instagram, with her pop star posing with her first six albums, and wrote:
"YES YOU DID THAT TAY!!! SO proud!"
The duo dubbed as "Taylena" also went to dinner in New York City the following night, May 31, 2025, and was photographed having an animated conversation at the Monkey Bar inside The Hotel Elysee.
Meanwhile, Gracie Abrams, who opened for Swift's Eras Tour and collaborated with the pop star for her song Us, also took to her Instagram Story to share Swift's latest feat. She reshared the initial announcement and wrote, "F*** yes." Jack Antonoff, a frequent collaborator of Swift, also reshared the singer's post and added two exclamation points.
Moreover, Taylor Swift also received a tribute from her songwriting hero, Carole King, following the news that she regained full control of her masters. After Swift's Instagram announcement, the 83-year-old music icon reposted the Blank Space singer's post on her own account with a special message. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, per People:
"You continue to inspire!"
Besides the congratulations on social media, fans also celebrated Swift's major win by streaming her old music, which was dubbed the "stolen versions" before the acquisition. According to Forbes, Reputation surged to No.1 on iTunes shortly after Taylor Swift's groundbreaking news.
Two more of the original albums are in the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart: Speak Now at No.8 and 1989 (Deluxe Edition) at No.9.
During her announcement about her masters, Taylor Swift revealed that she wasn't done re-recording Reputation (Taylor's Version).