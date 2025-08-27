 "She's trying to steal Taylor's thunder" - Fans react to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco rumored to get married in September

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly set to tie the knot in September this year. The rumors arose amid Taylor Swift announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce this week, with fans linking the two.

On August 23, Selena Gomez and her friends travelled to Cabo San Lucas to allegedly celebrate her bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Benny Blanco. This led to rumors of her impending wedding in September. Gomez and Blanco got engaged last December, after being in a relationship for a year.

Fans took to X to react to rumours of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding, with some connecting it to Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding as well. Swift and Gomez are known to be close friends as well. One X user wrote:

"Shes trying to steal Taylor's thunder ..so bitter."

Some other fans also mentioned Taylor Swift and wrote:

Idle - Aayden / past life ⏳ @Captivating_BB @ThePopTingz This coming out during Taylor announcement day- skskdk

(st_ides) @benjamins_st @ThePopTingz I guess we're having a double wedding then

Chloelover @ChloexHlover @ThePopTingz All deep in taykelcie nachos I see

Some other fans also shared their thoughts on the wedding rumors:

Anxiety @QuotesFee @ThePopTingz what a lucky guy

Seraj | سراج 🇮🇳 @seraj_atcc @ThePopTingz Wow, that’s so exciting! 🥳 Both of them celebrating their bachelorette parties sounds like the wedding is really close—September is going to be a big month for them. So happy for Selena and Benny!

On August 26, Taylor Swift also announced her engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce, which many connected to Gomez's engagement. Given their well-known friendship, fans are eager to see the two singers plan their respective weddings together. Some fans also hoped for a joint wedding.

When Taylor Swift wanted to be the "flower girl" in Selena Gomez's wedding

On December 11, 2024, Selena Gomez took to social media to announce her engagement to her boyfriend and music producer, Benny Blanco. The two have been dating for a year at this time. On her Instagram, she shared images of her engagement ring and wrote:

"Forever begins now.."

Taking to the comments, Taylor Swift congratulated her friend in the post, asking to be the "flower girl" in her wedding. She wrote:

"Yes I will be the flower girl."

Swift's comment on Gomez's post (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

Swift and Gomez have been close friends for years, as both have acknowledged on various occasions. Their friendship reportedly began back in 2008, when both were dating one of the Jonas Brothers. While Swift was with Joe Jonas at this time, Gomez was dating Nick Jonas. This year, she confirmed how they dated two Jonas Brothers together while speaking to Jake Shane on Therapuss.

“Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. I dated Nick and she dated Joe. And everything was, it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute. We don’t know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet," Gomez said.

In a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez also named Taylor Swift as her "only friend" in the industry. She said:

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was."

Earlier this year, in March, Selena Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco, also opened up about how the singer had turned him into a Swiftie while they were dating. Speaking in an appearance on a Hot Ones episode ahead of her joint album, I Said I Love You First, releasing, he said that he was "aware of" Swift's music but "wasn't a true Swiftie." But since he began dating Gomez, she has been playing Swift's songs in the car, and now they end up singing songs she released a decade ago while driving.

Despite the speculation, Selena Gomez has yet to officially announce a wedding date. Swift has also not specified when she is planning to tie the knot, but both singers are rumored to get hitched this year.

On the career front, Selena Gomez released her joint album with Benny Blanco in March this year. She has also been focusing on building her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which has been doing well in recent times. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift announced her next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, earlier this month while appearanced on her fiance Travis Kelce's podcast. It is set to release on October 3, 2025.

