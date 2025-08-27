Travis Kelce's father says son proposed to Taylor Swift almost 2 weeks ago, reveals how the engagement went down 

Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, recently said that his son proposed to Taylor Swift a couple of weeks ago. He also shared the details of how the proposal went down. In an interview with News 5 Cleveland on August 27, 2025. Ed Kelce recalled:&quot;Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.&quot;For the uninitiated, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. They uploaded multiple pictures of them in a garden as Kelce proposed to the singer. The post caption read:&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married&quot;The couple has been together since July 2023, per BBC. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the conversation with News 5 Cleveland, Ed Kelce further mentioned what he told his son Travis Kelce before making the grand gesture:&quot;And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.&quot;Ed then added that Taylor Swift's father, Scott, also told Travis Kelce the same thing about proposal being a special event regardless of the venue. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, however, proposed at a garden in Lee's Summit in Missouri. Ed Kelce continued:&quot;He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.&quot;He said he received the news while he was at the Philadelphia Eagles' public practice.Also Read: &quot;Waiting for that Travis Kelce meltdown&quot;: Internet reacts after Taylor Swift &amp; Post Malone's Fortnight crosses a billion Spotify streamsEd Kelce reveals his happiness at seeing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift togetherTravis Kelce and Taylor Swift at AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs (Image via Getty)In the aforementioned interview, Ed also said that he and Travis's mother, Donna, are happy to see the couple together. He recalled an incident where they had dinner with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and how it made them feel. He elaborated:&quot;We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of 'The Kingdom' and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat.&quot;Ed continued to appreciate the couple:&quot;They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields.&quot;Swift and Kelce's engagement was announced only on Tuesday, so there is no update on any wedding details yet. However, Ed said that he is ready for the big day whenever it arrives.Also Read: “It was authentic” - Travis Kelce’s mother gushes over Taylor Swift’s appearance on the ‘New Heights’ podcast