“It was authentic” - Travis Kelce’s mother gushes over Taylor Swift’s appearance on the ‘New Heights’ podcast 

Donna Kelce, mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, recently expressed her appreciation for Taylor Swift's appearance on the New Heights podcast. At the red carpet premiere of ESPN docuseries The Kingdom on August 24, 2025, Donna shared her feelings about her sons’ New Heights podcast episode featuring Travis’s girlfriend, Taylor. Donna told PEOPLE:

Ad

“I did watch the podcast … and I think it was just really, really eventful.”

Matt Foster @MattFosterTV Donna Kelce shared her thoughts on the recent @newheightshow podcast featuring Taylor Swift: "I think when [Travis &amp; Jason] interview individuals they bring the best out of them."

Ad

Trending

Recalling the episode, Donna said:

“It was authentic. It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see, and it was a very loving podcast.”

Ed Kelce, the father of Jason and Travis, was also present at the premiere and offered his opinion to PEOPLE. He attributed Travis’s recent happiness to his association with Swift, stating:

"Taylor. There's no question about it."

Ad

Taylor Swift’s appearance on the New Heights Podcast

Taylor Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, on August 13, 2025, marking her first time joining the show. The episode soon reached a wide audience as it was the Blank Space singer's first-ever podcast appearance.

Ad

The almost two-hour interview involved personal confessions, career news, and humorous banter, making it one of the most popular podcast releases in the year. Swift used the episode to debut the album art of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to be released on October 3, 2025.

The podcast also featured snippets of affection that Swift and Travis Kelce shared during the episode.

Taylor Swift opens up about personal insights and career milestones

During the podcast, Swift also focused on her personal interests, namely mentioning her obsession with baking sourdough bread, giving an insight into her life out of the spotlight. Another prominent moment was when Swift got emotional while sharing her thoughts about regaining the rights to her music catalog.

Ad

The episode itself was notable in terms of audience reception. According to MarketWatch, the podcast has received more than 18 million views and attracted 1.3 million live-stream viewers at once on YouTube, becoming the most-viewed New Heights episode to date.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their romance official in late 2023 (Image via Getty)

In addition to talking about her forthcoming album, Swift also talked about her Eras Tour. She addressed the physical and emotional pressures of the tour, highlighting the dedication required for the extended global schedule.

Ad

Swift also spoke about the creation of music and how she composes her songs, elaborating on how her personal experiences influence her work. She admitted that a big part of her work is still autobiographical, which has always appealed to her audience.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic relationship grabbed widespread media attention after the singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More