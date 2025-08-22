"Aged like fine wine" - Internet reacts as Taylor Swift's Gorgeous becomes her 39th song to hit 700M streams on Spotify

Taylor Swift’s 2017 track Gorgeous, from her Reputation album, crossed a major streaming milestone, sparking excitement across social media. On August 21, 2025, PopCrave announced the achievement on X, writing:

"'Gorgeous' by Taylor Swift has reached 700 MILLION streams on Spotify. It’s her 39th song to achieve this."

According to a report by Variety, Reputation has long held a complicated place in Swift’s catalog. While many fans consider the record one of Taylor Swift’s strongest works, some have been conflicted about streaming it in recent years. This was because the album was tied up in her dispute with her former label and the companies that had purchased her masters.

That hesitation shifted after Swift secured the rights to her first six albums, effectively giving her fans the go-ahead to enjoy Reputation guilt-free. Following that development, Swifties streamed the album heavily in the weeks leading up to Gorgeous, surpassing the 700 million mark, joining the singer's other most-streamed songs like Cruel Summer, Blank Space, and Anti-Hero (as per Kworb).

The post about Gorgeous hitting 700M streams on Spotify quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comment section to share their reactions. One user celebrated the song’s longevity, writing:

"700M streams for Gorgeous is wild, that song aged like fine wine. Imagine having 39 songs sitting at that level, it just shows how deep Taylor’s catalog really is. Every era she drops ends up timeless."

Many fans echoed this sentiment, crediting Swift’s success to the timelessness of her songwriting and the enduring quality of her music.

Some netizens, however, were more skeptical and suggested the milestone was less about the track itself and more a reflection of her massive and loyal fan base.

Taylor Swift reveals why she won’t re-record Reputation

Taylor Swift (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift officially confirmed that her 2017 album Reputation will not be re-recorded, despite fans’ long anticipation for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

According to E! News Online on May 30, 2025, Swift, who had been steadily re-recording her first six albums following a high-profile battle with Scooter Braun over her masters, announced via a heartfelt letter on her website that she now owned all of her music.

In the letter posted on her website, Swift admitted she had made little progress on Reputation. She explained that the project felt too tied to the emotions of its era.

"What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it," Taylor explained.

She added that the album captured a specific moment in her life, filled with defiance, a longing to be understood, and a mix of shame and mischief, making its recreation difficult.

Swift also confessed that she didn’t believe redoing the album could surpass the original version.

"To be perfectly honest, it’s the album in those first six that I thought couldn’t be improved on by redoing it," she admitted.

Instead, she suggested that the unreleased vault tracks from that era may eventually be shared if fans show interest, but only in a celebratory way rather than from a place of regret.

"Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off. There will be a time (if you’re into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch," she added.

According to the E! News Online report, Reputation was released in November 2017, during a turbulent period in Swift’s career marked by her public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. At the time, Kardashian had leaked portions of a phone call between Swift and West discussing his song Famous, sparking widespread criticism.

Swift later told Time in her 2023 Person of the Year interview that the scandal left her feeling broken and isolated. She recalled how it psychologically devastated her, saying it pushed her into seclusion and made her distrustful of those around her.

Looking back during the Time interview, Taylor Swift described the Reputation era as a moment of female rage against being gaslit by the media and cultural narratives. To her, the dark and edgy aesthetic, complete with snake imagery and songs like Look What You Made Me Do, reflected that anger.

As per the E! News Online report, though fans may never receive a full Reputation (Taylor’s Version), Swift teased that any vault tracks from the era, if ever released, would be "fire."

Taylor Swift is currently preparing for the release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.

