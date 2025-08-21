"Ended Rhode" - Fans react to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty collaborating with Tajín for a limited edition Cheek & Lip set

Selena Gomez's beauty and wellness brand, Rare Beauty, has partnered with Tajin seasoning to come up with a limited-edition lip and cheek set. On August 22, Selena Gomez announced this collaboration on Instagram. The unique kit will include the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the shade Chamoy (7.5 ml) and the NEW Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss in shade Clasico (3.3 ml). Pop Base @PopBaseLINKSelena Gomez’s Rare Beauty partners with Tajín for a limited edition Cheek and Lip set.Fans took to X to react to the Selena Gomez x Tajin collaboration, with many showing excitement to try the new products. One netizen compared Rare Beauty's latest launch to that of Rhode by Hailey Bieber. They wrote:&quot;Ended Rhode.&quot;AM I THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL? 🐦‍⬛❤️‍🔥 @bardiswiftie13LINK@PopBase Ended RhodeSome other comments also saw fans comparing Gomez's brand to Hailey Bieber's brand: AM I THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL? 🐦‍⬛❤️‍🔥 @bardiswiftie13LINK@PopBase We will be buying this and not Rhodejordan❤️‍🔥 @liverasrepLINK@PopBase and nothing for haileySome other fans expressed excitement to try the new products by Selena Gomez:Fran 🛩️ @heyheyfrancieleLINK@PopBase 👏 Yasss queen, slay that Tajín collab! 🌶️Coffee and Grit @CoffeeNGritLINK@PopBase Is it going to taste like Tajin?Masha @mashaweb3LINK@PopBase Spicy collab 🔥 Rare Beauty x Tajín is something nobody saw coming!💄The color theme of the new kit complements Tajin's extra spicy sauce seasoning, focusing on terracotta and deep red tones. The kit retails for $30 in the United States and is available on Rare Beauty's official website. Selena Gomez says she grew up with Tajin sauce while launching Rare Beauty collabRare Eau de Parfum Launch Party - Source: GettyOn August 22, Selena Gomez shared a series of images on Instagram to officially launch the Rare Beauty x Tajin collaboration. The singer shared some details about how she grew up having Tajin products, a seasoning brand well-known for its spicy sauces and other products. Gomez wrote on Instagram, &quot;I grew up with @tajinusa [Tajin] because of my family and still use it on everything, so one could say this collab has been years in the making.&quot;Selena Gomez then went on to introduce her lip kit and the two products in it. This kit is available for sale on the official Rare Beauty website and Sephora. &quot;Meet the @rarebeauty Tajin Cheek &amp; Lip Set It comes with exclusive shades of some of your faves-our liquid blush in Chamoy and lip gloss in Clasico-to add un poco de color to your routines,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe names of the shades, Chamoy and Clasico, are inspired by two popular and iconic Tajin products. These are two brand-new shade additions to Rare Beauty's existing line and cannot be purchased on their own as of now. The Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss is a completely new product that Selena Gomez introduced through this limited-edition kit.The name Clasico is a callback to the signature Tajin Clasico Seasoning made of chilli peppers, sea salt, and lime. The shade of the new gloss in the kit is described as &quot;a terracotta with copper and gold shimmers&quot; on the official website. Meanwhile, the name Chamoy is a reference to one of Tajin's Spanish sauces, Chamoy, made of dry fruits. It is known to have a spicy and tangy taste. The shade of the liquid blush from the kit is described as a &quot;deep red brown.&quot; Customers can only order two sets at a time through the official website.Since the launch of the new lip kit, fans have been speculating whether the Rare Beauty products taste like Tajin. It is quite common for certain gourmet-inspired makeup products to smell similar to a certain food item or give a similar taste. However, this is not the case with Selena Gomez's collaboration with the popular seasoning brand. The products do not taste or smell like the Tajin products, as confirmed by an official press release. The full ingredient list can be accessed through the brand's official website.Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in September 2020 and has since then grown the brand to one of the well-known beauty brands in the global market.