Did Hailey Bieber just poke fun at Justin and Kendall Jenner’s candid moment?

Hailey Bieber shared a fun reaction to a candid moment between her husband, Justin Bieber, and her BFF, Kendall Jenner. On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the Devotion singer shared a series of snaps taken from his night out with friends at a Los Angeles bar on Instagram.One of the photos in the collection was a candid shot of him and Jenner in the middle of a conversation. The model animatedly gestured with her hand mid-story, while the singer looked slightly confused. In the comments, Hailey Bieber poked fun at her BFF and her penchant for using her hands when telling a story, saying:&quot;It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands.&quot;Hailey's comment on Justin Bieber's post (Image via @lilbieber/Instagram)Hailey Bieber's playful comment started a back-and-forth between the friends, with Kendall Jenner replying:&quot;God forbid I'm a visual storyteller.&quot;The Rhode founder and the Kardashian star and model have been friends for many years. Jenner was in Hailey and Justin Bieber's wedding ceremony in 2019, and the close pals have enjoyed spending time together over the years. The supermodel was notably Hailey's first guest in her YouTube series Who's In My Bathroom, and they enjoyed a pottery class together in 2024.More recently, the close pals were together, along with Kylie Jenner, in Los Angeles last week to celebrate Bella Hadid's newest Orebella fragrance.&quot;Secret's out we're dating&quot;- Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber's picture of the two of themAmong the series of pictures Justin Bieber posted on his Instagram on Saturday, August 16, 2025, was one of him and Hailey Bieber. The two were both smiling at the camera, with the singer sporting his shaved head, as someone took the snap. The Rhode founder brought her playful side again, writing in the comments:&quot;Secret's out we're dating!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer cheeky comment racked up over 90,000 likes and over 600 replies from fans sharing in the laugh. Justin Bieber's Instagram dump also included several more photos from their LA night out, including him having a cigarette break outside, racking pool balls, and dancing near a pool table, with a cue stick in hand.Meanwhile, on Sunday, August 17, Hailey Bieber also shared a series of snaps and videos on her Instagram. One clip was from her night out with her What Do You Mean singer husband in LA, although the singer didn't make an appearance on her Instagram dump. That said, their baby son, Jack Blues Bieber, was sort of featured in the collection.In one of Hailey's images, she was captured with a close-lipped smile with their baby's bare feet on either side of her lips. The couple has mostly kept their son away from the spotlight, although they share glimpses of him, but usually keep his face away from the camera.More recently, Justin shared a series of snaps of him hanging out on what appears to be a couch, with baby Jack sitting right around his neck. As always, Jack's face has been cut out of the picture.Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married since September 2018, and they are gearing up to celebrate their son Jack Blues' first birthday this coming Friday, August 22, 2025.