“A very wholesome moment”: Internet reacts to Hailey Bieber and Jack Blues being featured on Justin Bieber's 'Yukon' music video

On Wednesday, August 6, Justin Bieber dropped the music video for Yukon - a song from his latest album, SWAG- on his YouTube channel. In addition to attracting over a million views on YouTube as of this writing, the music video has also been making the rounds on social media.@PopCrave shared the video on X, which has since received 127K views and 2.4K likes, as of this report. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:favs pop culture @favspopcultureLINKThis is a very wholesome moment 💗Some netizens found Bieber's voice in the song to be peculiar, comparing him to Britney Spears with a &quot;baby voice.&quot;&quot;Why he sounding like a male britney spears with the baby voice,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;We won’t be listening,&quot; added another.&quot;This is why AI music is becoming so popular,&quot; wrote a third one.Meanwhile, others wondered if the song was about Justin's son, Jack Blues Bieber.&quot;Is Yukon about his baby Jack?&quot; posted a fourth netizen.&quot;It's look marvelous i hope justin do one of best comeback of music industry,&quot; replied a fifth one.&quot;Intro is giving 90s nirvana nostalgia,&quot; remarked a sixth user.&quot;Cole Bennett directing Yukon feels like two timelines colliding. Bieber emotional introspection meets Cole’s glitchy, Gen Z surrealism,&quot; commented a seventh one.Justin Bieber surprise-dropped his seventh studio album last month, on July 11, after promoting via multiple billboards a day prior.SWAG - which marks the STAY singer's first independent project after his split with manager Scooter Braun - found commercial success soon after its release, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.Justin Bieber's new music video features Hailey and Jack Blues Bieber View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA major reason behind Yukon's music video going viral is that it features Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, and son, Jack Blues Bieber. Cole Bennett - the director behind the video - mentioned that it was shot on a family vacation of the Biebers in his Instagram post. The director wrote:&quot;We shot this a couple weeks back over the course of a few days in Spain &amp; Italy... I’ll remember these memories for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything @lilbieber @haileybieber.&quot;The video offers fans a closer look at Justin's personal life with his wife and son. While the face of Jack remains hidden, it captures the little one splashing around in the water and being playful with his parents.In addition to the music video, the lyrics of Yukon also reflect the romance between the couple, with Justin Bieber reminding the Rhode owner of the early days of their relationship. &quot;In the city, uh, remember you used to drive a Yukon / I'd pick up whenever you called / In the parkin' lot in Tucson, like, &quot;Uh, are you with me?&quot; / In the Phantom with the roof gone, I pull up like Jimmy Neutron / I can help you get a move on, like U-Haul, and I know,&quot; he sings.Sources also reveal that Hailey and Justin Bieber have been reportedly talking about a second child. An insider close to the couple told Daily Mail on August 1 that Hailey Bieber wants to have her second pregnancy away from the public eye.The reports of Hailey and Justin Bieber wanting another child come weeks before their firstborn, Jack's first birthday on August 22.