What does "clocking" someone mean? Justin Bieber's new hoodie confuses fans 

On Monday, August 4, Justin Bieber uploaded a mirror selfie on his X handle, in which he was wearing a green hoodie with &quot;It's not clocking to you&quot; printed on it.The Peaches singer's tweet has since gone viral, with more than 27 million views, 418K likes, 37K retweets, and 12K saves.The picture appears to have created confusion among netizens. Some of them wondered what the meaning of the phrase printed over Bieber's hoodie meant.&quot;What does that mean&quot; - questioned a user.&quot;I have zero idea what this means. What is clocking? I need young person help.&quot; - commented another.&quot;no idea why this is on my feed. but can someone explain to me what this means&quot; - asked a third one.Meanwhile, others believed that it was perhaps a merchandise reveal associated with his latest album, SWAG. &quot;Where can we buy this hoodie?&quot; - replied a fourth user.&quot;I want that hoodie&quot; - remarked a fifth one.&quot;you need to sell this as merch PLEASE&quot; - posted a sixth netizen.According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the informal meaning of &quot;clocking&quot; someone means to hit them on the face or head. Justin Bieber has used the phrase previously during a conversation with a reporter, which went viral in June.In the viral video, the STAY singer told the reporter:&quot;I'm a dad, I'm a husband. You're not getting it, it's not clocking to you [points a finger to his head]. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?&quot;Justin Bieber said that the reporter would post this video, claiming the singer was &quot;mad,&quot; further suggesting that someone was probably paying him to &quot;provoke&quot; the singer.As Bieber had expected in the clip, the video later circulated on social media, raising concerns about the Sorry singer's mental health. However, when his seventh studio album, SWAG, dropped last month (on July 11), it put all those rumors to rest.Following its release, SWAG peaked on the US Billboard 200 album chart at number 2, becoming a massive commercial success.Justin Bieber shared a video from his childhood predicting his career in R&amp;B on XDays after Justin Bieber dropped his latest album, SWAG, the singer shared a 30-second clip from a 2008 CTV interview. In the clip, when asked about where he saw his music career headed, Bieber said:&quot;Well, I see myself doing more, like, R&amp;B.&quot;According to Uproxx, Justin's music is heavily influenced by the R&amp;B genre, including his most recent project.Elsewhere in the clip, a young Justin also said that while he hadn't expected to find success in music so soon, he also never felt nervous while singing.Justin and Hailey Bieber's son, Jack Blues Bieber, is turning one year old on August 22. Ahead of Jack's birthday, the Rhode founder shared a dump on her Instagram on Sunday, with one of the pictures featuring the toddler sitting on grass, facing the other side while his blonde head was in full view.