“Sell these for $50 dollars”: Netizens react to Justin Bieber sporting a hoodie referencing his viral “clocking to you” meme

Justin Bieber recently shared a picture of himself wearing a hoodie with &quot;It's not clocking to you&quot; written on it. The phrase has become a viral meme after the singer's altercation with paparazzi in June this year.On June 12, Bieber was leaving Soho House in Malibu when a bunch of paparazzi came in front of him. He had a little confrontation with them and said:&quot;I’m a dad, I’m a husband. You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?&quot;&quot;Clocking&quot; often means noticing or understanding in slang. The clip went viral, and many users even trolled the singer for using the phrase incorrectly. On Sunday, August 3, Justin Bieber uploaded a mirror selfie wearing a hoodie with the phrase &quot;It's Not Clocking To You&quot; written on it on his social media accounts.Also Read: Justin Bieber’s $31M debt drama: Why is he stalling payment to Scooter Braun?Fans online have reacted to it, as one X user wrote:&quot;Sell these for $50 dollars&quot;Some users pointed out the &quot;standing on business&quot; part of his rant from the viral clip, as one tweeted:&quot;damn this picture screams standing on business&quot;&quot;you need to sell this as merch PLEASE,&quot; another wrote.While most users were excited to see the hoodie, some were disappointed to see a celebrity hopping on a social media trend, as one tweeted:&quot;hate when celebrities embrace memes and then capitalize off of them then it loses the fun&quot;&quot;i hate when celebrities think we’re laughing with them and not at them,&quot; another commented.&quot;i need the rest of the phrase on the back justin,&quot; another wrote.Also Read: Perez Hilton claims Justin Bieber needs &quot;lots of therapy&quot; and &quot;some Taylor Swift&quot; following his cryptic post on loyaltyJustin Bieber referenced the viral meme in his song, Standing on BusinessSziget Festival 2022 - Day Three (Image Source: Getty)Justin Bieber released his new album, Swag, on July 11. It features a song called Standing on Business, which references the viral meme. The album also includes appearances by comedian Druski on several tracks, including Standing on Business. In the song, Druski says to Justin,“I like that you pronounce business. Usually, when I say, ‘Standing on business,’ I say, ‘Standing on bid-ness.’ I don’t say, ‘Standing on business, bro.’”The Canadian singer also shared some memes of himself and the trend before releasing his album. Meanwhile, he also spoke about his arguably eccentric social media activity in recent months, including the previously mentioned spat with the paparazzi. In the song Therapy Session, Bieber tells Druski:“That’s been a tough thing for me recently, is feeling like I’ve had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human—as all of us do—really publicly. And so people are always asking if I’m okay, and that starts to really weigh on me. It starts to make me feel like I’m the one with issues and every else is perfect.”Swag also includes songs that speak about his family and wife, Hailey Bieber. Released on July 11, it is Justin Bieber's seventh studio album and features artists like Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Lil B.Also Read: “It was not easy to get here” — Brett Cooper celebrates Justin Bieber having “complete control” over new album, SWAG