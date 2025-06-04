Perez Hilton claims Justin Bieber needs "lots of therapy" and "some Taylor Swift" following his cryptic post on loyalty

Media personality Perez Hilton reacted to Justin Bieber's latest Instagram posts, suggesting that the singer could do with "some Taylor Swift" and "therapy". On June 3, 2025, Bieber uploaded several posts on Instagram in which he described how loyalty was "manipulative language" and only God decides what every individual deserves.

Hilton took to his YouTube channel on June 3 to react to Justin Bieber's posts. He implied that he believed Bieber was doing drugs. He also seemed to disagree with the singer's posts, stating,

"Perhaps some Taylor Swift would be good for Justin Bieber...Loyalty is not manipulative, what the fudge?... He needs a lot of love, right? And therapy. Lots of therapy. Lots and lots of therapy."

More about Justin Bieber's latest Instagram posts

In another Instagram post uploaded on June 3, 2025, Justin Bieber criticized people who dictate what others "should or shouldn't have". He wrote,

"Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else’s kids. Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn’t have? The audacity. That’s not your place. God decides what we deserve."

Although Bieber did not specify who or what prompted his words, it is worth noting that his post comes a week after he uploaded a now-deleted Instagram post in which he reminisced about telling his wife, Hailey Bieber, would never make it on the cover of Vogue, a statement he later regretted.

As reported by Times Now, on May 20, 2025, Bieber shared a picture of his wife on the Vogue cover and wrote in the caption:

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

Bieber also posted a selfie of himself and reiterated his earlier sentiments with the caption,

"U DONT GET TO DECIDE WHOS WORTHY OR WHO DESERVES WHAT GOD DOES 💪🏼"

This isn’t the first time Justin Bieber has used Instagram to share introspective or enigmatic messages. According to Billboard, in March 2025, he wrote that he felt like he was “drowning in hate” and contended with questions of his own worth. In April, he confronted paparazzi for invasive behavior, expressing his frustration about being followed and photographed without consent.

Justin Bieber’s post comes at a big moment for his family. Just days earlier, his wife, Hailey Bieber, announced that her skincare brand, Rhode, was sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. Justin proudly shared the news on Instagram, celebrating her achievement.

According to Times Now, the couple have been married since 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

