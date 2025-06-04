  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • Perez Hilton claims Justin Bieber needs "lots of therapy" and "some Taylor Swift" following his cryptic post on loyalty

Perez Hilton claims Justin Bieber needs "lots of therapy" and "some Taylor Swift" following his cryptic post on loyalty

By Diana George
Modified Jun 04, 2025 10:45 GMT
Sziget Festival 2022 - Day Three - Source: Getty
Sziget Festival 2022 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Media personality Perez Hilton reacted to Justin Bieber's latest Instagram posts, suggesting that the singer could do with "some Taylor Swift" and "therapy". On June 3, 2025, Bieber uploaded several posts on Instagram in which he described how loyalty was "manipulative language" and only God decides what every individual deserves.

Ad

Hilton took to his YouTube channel on June 3 to react to Justin Bieber's posts. He implied that he believed Bieber was doing drugs. He also seemed to disagree with the singer's posts, stating,

"Perhaps some Taylor Swift would be good for Justin Bieber...Loyalty is not manipulative, what the fudge?... He needs a lot of love, right? And therapy. Lots of therapy. Lots and lots of therapy."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover
Ad

More about Justin Bieber's latest Instagram posts

In another Instagram post uploaded on June 3, 2025, Justin Bieber criticized people who dictate what others "should or shouldn't have". He wrote,

"Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else’s kids. Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn’t have? The audacity. That’s not your place. God decides what we deserve."
Ad
Ad

Although Bieber did not specify who or what prompted his words, it is worth noting that his post comes a week after he uploaded a now-deleted Instagram post in which he reminisced about telling his wife, Hailey Bieber, would never make it on the cover of Vogue, a statement he later regretted.

As reported by Times Now, on May 20, 2025, Bieber shared a picture of his wife on the Vogue cover and wrote in the caption:

Ad
"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

Bieber also posted a selfie of himself and reiterated his earlier sentiments with the caption,

Ad
"U DONT GET TO DECIDE WHOS WORTHY OR WHO DESERVES WHAT GOD DOES 💪🏼"
Ad

This isn’t the first time Justin Bieber has used Instagram to share introspective or enigmatic messages. According to Billboard, in March 2025, he wrote that he felt like he was “drowning in hate” and contended with questions of his own worth. In April, he confronted paparazzi for invasive behavior, expressing his frustration about being followed and photographed without consent.

Justin Bieber’s post comes at a big moment for his family. Just days earlier, his wife, Hailey Bieber, announced that her skincare brand, Rhode, was sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. Justin proudly shared the news on Instagram, celebrating her achievement.

According to Times Now, the couple have been married since 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications