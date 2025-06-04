“The audacity. That’s not your place”— Justin Bieber hits back at haters in cryptic Instagram post

Justin Bieber recently posted a cryptic post on Instagram, in which he shared his thoughts about loyalty. It appeared to be a dig at critics, but the real target of the post is unclear.

Ad

Bieber had been sharing cryptic posts and musings on his Instagram account this year. While many of his posts have been about congratulating his wife, Hailey, on her achievements, he also sometimes shared his thoughts. On Tuesday, June 3, he shared a couple of posts, writing about loyalty. He wrote:

"Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids. Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have. The audacity. That's not your place. God decides what we deserve."

Ad

Trending

He continued in another post a few hours later:

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

""LOYALTY" is manipulative language. loyalty is a duty, it's an obligation. THATS NOT FREE WILL. LOVE IS NOT A DUTY. LOVE IS A DELIGHT. PLEASE STOP USING LOYALTY TO KEEP PEOPLE AROUND YOU OUT OF YOUR OWN FEAR ITS HURTING US. MAFIA MEMBERS USE LOYALTY TO KEEP PEOPLE IN THEIR GANGS .LETS NOT PERPETUATE THIS MANIPULATIVE LANGUAGE. LOVE OVER LOYALTY FOREVER."

Ad

Ad

While these two posts were written text on a background, Justin posted a picture of himself one hour later with the caption:

"U DONT GET TO DECIDE WHOS WORTHY. OR WHO DESERVES WHAT. GOD DOES"

Ad

It's unclear who exactly Justin Bieber is talking about, but it follows a trend of similar posts by him in 2025. He posted about the hate he received earlier this year and also his spat with the paparazzi.

Also Read: "Leave this man alone" — Internet reacts to photo of Justin Bieber seemingly smoking a bong

Justin Bieber recently faced backlash for his comments after Hailey Bieber's Vogue feature

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at Super Bowl LVI Pregame 2022 (Image Source: Getty)

Hailey Bieber was announced as Vogue's cover star for June 2025 last month. The magazine did a profile and an interview with her, which was published on May 20. To celebrate his wife's feature, Justin Bieber shared a post on his Instagram account, with the caption:

Ad

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean ... So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

Ad

This, however, led to a huge backlash online as fans slammed Justin for his comments. The Canadian singer later deleted that caption and changed it to a series of emojis.

However, he also made shared his thoughts on their relationship some in Hailey Bieber's feature for Vogue. He defended her from the criticism she had been facing, admiring her ability to balance her business and motherhood. He also added:

“I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”

Ad

Hailey, meanwhile, also spoke about the criticism she faced individually and as a couple with Justin in her interview. The duo tied the knot in 2018 before having a big, star-studded wedding ceremony in 2019. They welcomed a baby boy, Jack Blues, on August 23, 2024.

Also Read: Why was Justin Bieber arrested in Miami? Fat Joe claims he bailed the singer out in 2014

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More