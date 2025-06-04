“The audacity. That’s not your place”— Justin Bieber hits back at haters in cryptic Instagram post

Justin Bieber recently posted a cryptic post on Instagram, in which he shared his thoughts about loyalty. It appeared to be a dig at critics, but the real target of the post is unclear.
Bieber had been sharing cryptic posts and musings on his Instagram account this year. While many of his posts have been about congratulating his wife, Hailey, on her achievements, he also sometimes shared his thoughts. On Tuesday, June 3, he shared a couple of posts, writing about loyalty. He wrote:
"Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids. Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have. The audacity. That's not your place. God decides what we deserve."
He continued in another post a few hours later:
Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE
""LOYALTY" is manipulative language. loyalty is a duty, it's an obligation. THATS NOT FREE WILL. LOVE IS NOT A DUTY. LOVE IS A DELIGHT. PLEASE STOP USING LOYALTY TO KEEP PEOPLE AROUND YOU OUT OF YOUR OWN FEAR ITS HURTING US. MAFIA MEMBERS USE LOYALTY TO KEEP PEOPLE IN THEIR GANGS .LETS NOT PERPETUATE THIS MANIPULATIVE LANGUAGE. LOVE OVER LOYALTY FOREVER."
While these two posts were written text on a background, Justin posted a picture of himself one hour later with the caption:
"U DONT GET TO DECIDE WHOS WORTHY. OR WHO DESERVES WHAT. GOD DOES"
It's unclear who exactly Justin Bieber is talking about, but it follows a trend of similar posts by him in 2025. He posted about the hate he received earlier this year and also his spat with the paparazzi.
Also Read: "Leave this man alone" — Internet reacts to photo of Justin Bieber seemingly smoking a bong
Justin Bieber recently faced backlash for his comments after Hailey Bieber's Vogue feature
Hailey Bieber was announced as Vogue's cover star for June 2025 last month. The magazine did a profile and an interview with her, which was published on May 20. To celebrate his wife's feature, Justin Bieber shared a post on his Instagram account, with the caption:
"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean ... So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."
This, however, led to a huge backlash online as fans slammed Justin for his comments. The Canadian singer later deleted that caption and changed it to a series of emojis.
However, he also made shared his thoughts on their relationship some in Hailey Bieber's feature for Vogue. He defended her from the criticism she had been facing, admiring her ability to balance her business and motherhood. He also added:
“I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”
Hailey, meanwhile, also spoke about the criticism she faced individually and as a couple with Justin in her interview. The duo tied the knot in 2018 before having a big, star-studded wedding ceremony in 2019. They welcomed a baby boy, Jack Blues, on August 23, 2024.
Also Read: Why was Justin Bieber arrested in Miami? Fat Joe claims he bailed the singer out in 2014