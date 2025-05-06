"Leave this man alone" — Internet reacts to photo of Justin Bieber seemingly smoking a bong

On Monday, May 5, @nojumper shared a zoomed-in photo of Justin Bieber appearing to smoke from a bong while sitting outside. The image was taken from a post Bieber shared on Instagram the same day, which showed Australian singer Eddie Benjamin playing guitar indoors, with Bieber in the background outside, seemingly holding a bong to his mouth.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 85K views. The media agency also attached a screenshot of the real picture, as posted on Bieber's Instagram, in the post's comments.

Netizens have since been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Leave this man alone lol. Him and Kodak gonna make roll in piece remix"

Some of them pointed out that the bong had an obnoxiously wide mouth, while calling the photographer "creepy."

"First of all, who took this creepy ass pic of bro? Second, that Bong has an obnoxious wide mouth on it." - commented an X user.

"He's trying to forget all those nights with Diddy. I feel bad for him." - added another.

"Nothing to see here folks...now if he was freebasing that is different." - wrote a third netizen.

"Man who cares if buddy was ripping a bong, let the dude live. Mary Jane is as casual as it gets nowadays" - posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others criticized the fact that people on social media made a big deal of everything Justin Bieber did and should instead leave him alone.

"What’s the big deal? Maybe he had pain and didn’t want to take any horrible opiates. Best anti- inflammatory. JB has stepped up in so many ways. He should be praised." - replied a fifth user.

"I see why Justin don’t fw yall , yall won’t leave this ni**a alone . Media acting like this ni**a Jesus lil brother or something" - remarked a sixth one.

"OMG he smokes weed? Thanks No Jumper you guys spread the best info ever! Life is so much better now that we know JB hits his bong!" - commented a seventh user.

Justin Bieber responded to the growing concern about his mental health on social media

The picture of Justin Bieber allegedly smoking from a bong went viral over a week after the Yummy singer addressed concerns about him circulating online. In a post uploaded on April 29, Bieber responded to the rumors about his declining mental health, writing:

"They treat me like a** out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, It helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I’m really honest I can be mean and hurtful too."

Justin Bieber went on to write that his instinct was not to gossip or spread lies about someone on the internet. The One Time singer concluded his post by hinting at the fact that people who were jealous of him and Hailey were the ones spreading "gossip" about him online.

Justin Bieber's latest Instagram post with Eddie Benjamin could possibly hint at a collaboration between the artists in the making.

