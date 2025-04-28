Who is Bruce Dale? Justin Bieber mourns the loss of his grandfather after recent passing

Musician Justin Bieber recently lost his grandfather, Bruce Dale, who played an essential role in Bieber's childhood and professional journey. Dale passed away at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth in Ontario, Canada, on April 24, 2025.

Bruce Dale, born on August 5, 1944, in Clinton, Ontario, was the maternal grandfather of Justin Bieber. He died at the age of 80.

After Dale's demise, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to his grandfather. He shared a photograph from 2009 along with a heartfelt message, cherishing the moments he shared with Dale at that time.

In the Instagram throwback image from 2009, Bieber included a caption that read:

"Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me."

The singer added:

"Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies," he added. "Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao. For enduring all of my grandpa's heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao. My grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s---s."

Through his memorable recollections, Bieber further expressed:

"I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven. I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had."

Justin Bieber's special bond with Bruce Dale

The W.G. Young Funeral Home in Stratford, Ontario, published an obituary revealing that Bruce Dale died peacefully at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth on April 24, 2025.

Bruce Dale spent his life with Diane Dale and was the father of Candie Toper, Chris Mallette, Chris Dale, and Pattie Mallette (Bieber's mother).

Bieber's grandfather appeared in the 2011 documentary Never Say Never and in the 2020 docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. Bruce Dale also attended all of his grandson's public appearances, including the Seasons premiere, the 2015 Comedy Central roast, the 2013 Believe film premiere, and numerous concerts.

Justin Bieber lived in Stratford with his grandparents before becoming internationally famous during his Ontario-based childhood.

Bieber's grandparents visited the Steps to Stardom exhibit at Stratford Perth Museum in February 2018, where they shared their experiences of witnessing Justin Bieber's inaugural show. Dale said:

"He didn't know we were coming."

When asked what makes him emotional about Bieber, Bruce Dale replied:

"I don't know, It just happens. I can sit and talk with anybody about anything, but when it comes to talking about him, I just get emotional."

Dale expressed great pride in Bieber's accomplishments while sharing emotions about his rise to fame.

The passing of Bruce Dale is a significant loss for Bieber, as his major career milestones were always supported by his grandparents.

