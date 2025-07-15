“It was not easy to get here” — Brett Cooper celebrates Justin Bieber having “complete control” over new album, SWAG

  • home icon
By Afreen Shaikh
Published Jul 15, 2025 14:34 GMT
American political commentator and actress Brett Cooper recently shared a YouTube video celebrating Canadian pop star Justin Bieber’s new album SWAG. On July 14, 2025, the media personality expressed her excitement about the singer breaking his four-year hiatus with his latest album.

Brett Cooper shared her views on SWAG on her YouTube channel’s The Brett Cooper Show on Monday. She said:

“I don't know how you feel about it. I freaking love it. And I love it because he sounds amazing. He sounds like him. But I love it for a much bigger reason than that. Because this is the first album that Justin has ever produced, has ever had full, complete control over.”
Noting that SWAG came after Justin Bieber and his former longtime manager, Scooter Braun, officially parted ways, Brett Cooper added:

“Like moving forward, Justin owns 100% of his masters of his music. He has complete control over the writing, the producing, how it is released, everything about it. And this is the first time that has ever happened in his entire career. And that in and of itself is reason to stream the album. It is reason to celebrate because it was not easy to get here.”
According to Billboard on July 12, 2025, SWAG is the seventh studio album by the Canadian superstar. Released on Friday, July 11, the record comprises a total of 21 tracks, totalling around 54 minutes. Notably, this project was released more than three years after Justin Bieber dropped the single Honest featuring Don Toliver in April 2022.

Brett Cooper calls out Scooter Braun for “pretending to be so generous” after he reviewed Justin Bieber’s SWAG

In her YouTube video, the media personality called out American businessman and investor Scooter Braun for reviewing Justin Bieber’s latest album. According to Billboard on July 12, a day after SWAG was released, Braun shared a post praising the Canadian singer on his Instagram Story.

“This is without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him… He’s poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run,” Scooter wrote.
Noting how Scooter Braun ended his Instagram Story with “Stream Swag and support an authentic voice,” Brett Cooper said:

“That last line there is the one that just really started grinding my gears because you're pretending to be so generous, and oh yeah, ‘Go support authentic and genuine and independent artists’... when we all know what has been going on behind the scenes. This is so narcissistic. Like this man (Justin) had to fight to be able to do this. You didn't help at all.”
Meanwhile, according to a Rolling Stone article published on July 12, 2025, a source close to Justin Bieber noted that SWAG is “the purest form” of the artist. Talking about Bieber’s breakaway with Braun, the source reportedly added:

“Breaking away from Scooter Braun and his team has been something that Justin has wanted for so long, and now that he’s fully free, he could finally share this album with his fans and with the world. [It’s] something he’s been wanting to do for a long time.”
For context, People magazine reported on July 11, 2025, that Bieber and Braun came to a multimillion-dollar settlement. As per the report, the 31-year-old artist agreed to pay Braun $26 million, which he received as part of an advance from AEG Presents for his 2022 Justice World Tour.

