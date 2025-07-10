“That literally became her brand” — Brett Cooper reacts to Lizzo opening up about “being validated as an artist” by gaining more weight

American conservative political commentator Brett Cooper, on her YouTube channel, reflected on Lizzo's recent interview, where she opened up about how "being validated as an artist" contributed to her weight gain.

Lizzo appeared in an interview with Women's Health, published on July 1, where she spoke candidly about gaining confidence as she gained weight, feeling validated as an artist after moving to Minneapolis in 2011.

"I started my artist journey, and I gained confidence from living in a cool city where nobody was really judging me. So, I started to explore what it meant to love yourself in a bigger body. As I gained more weight, I gained more confidence because I was being validated as an artist," Lizzo stated in the interview.

Reflecting on the Juice singer's comment, Brett Cooper claimed that her body weight became a key part of her image and brand.

"I mean, guys, like, no wonder she was painted as like the big girl. Like, it's so cool Lizzo is this huge fat singer twerking on stage. That's so amazing. She's such an icon. Like, that literally became her brand," Cooper stated.

Brett argued that the singer's confidence skyrocketed because the audience and record labels were celebrating her "obesity," claiming to promote body positivity, which she finds problematic.

Cooper claimed that this praise from society led the singer to internalize the belief that "she was actually the epitome of health," adding:

"And she started flipping it back out on the fans and saying, 'Yes, I'm going to sing about being a bigger girl. I'm going to tell you all just to be fat and love yourself and it's all going to be great. You should just love yourself.'"

"I am happy for her" — Brett Cooper reflects on Lizzo's weight loss transformation

At the beginning of her commentary video, Brett Cooper expressed delight over Lizzo's transformation, stating that, although the Pink singer has been involved in past "controversies," she appreciates when someone gets their life back on track.

"And genuinely, guys, I am happy for her. And I know that Lizzo has her fair share of controversies. She has not inspired the masses very well. But when somebody is getting their life together, when they are getting healthy and trying to put their life on track, that is something that I will always celebrate. And she is certainly doing that," Cooper stated.

Furthermore, in her video, Cooper argued that those who were against the celebration of the singer's weight were labeled as "hateful" and "bullies."

"We were called bullies for pointing out the simple fact that it was not and never will be healthy to be clinically obese."

However, she added that Lizzo herself is now acknowledging that her weight was "unhealthy." The article further mentioned that the 37-year-old singer was battling "radiating back pain" as a result of a damaged disc caused by the pressure from her weight, which prompted her to start making changes to improve her health.

"Weight she hadn’t been concerned with losing because she was proud of her size," the article added.

Posting her weight loss transformation on her Instagram handle, the American singer credited regular exercise, dietary changes, along with lymphatic massages, and wood therapy for her results.

