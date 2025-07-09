How old is Kathy Griffin? Brett Cooper compares comedian’s recent appearance to Pennywise from “It”

Kathy Griffin recently grabbed a lot of attention for her new look on July 1, 2025, when she was spotted near her residence in Malibu, California. Notably, Brett Cooper has now shared her reaction to the Pulp Fiction star’s appearance, comparing it to the character Pennywise from the horror film, It.

According to Hello magazine, 64-year-old Kathy displayed her red hair in her latest appearance and wore merchandise from the Laugh Your Head Off World Tour alongside a white T-shirt and black pants. Apart from her new look, Kathy also created headlines in April this year after opening up about her hysterectomy.

Brett shared a video through her official YouTube channel on July 7, 2025, where she started by sharing her opinion on the look of the comedian and actress, and said:

“Guys, I have a very serious question for you. Have any of you all ever seen Kathy Griffin and Pennywise the clown in the same room together? I don’t think you have because at this point I’m convinced that they are the same people.”

The political commentator referred to the photos of Kathy’s new look, clarifying that she does not intend to make fun of the Trojan War star. The actress mentioned that the intention is to address the impact of living a life full of “victimhood, negativity, and anger.” Cooper said all three things are “personified” in Griffin.

In addition, Brett compared the new look of Kathy Griffin with how she used to appear in the past. Cooper further stated:

“Living a life that is son angry, that lacks joy, that lacks gratitude and hope and humility, will literally turn you into Pennywise the Clown. Like seriously, I don’t know whether I should Pennywise the Clown or Carrot Top, but this is what Trump derangement syndrome will do to you.”

Kathy Griffin revealed that she had to undergo a hysterectomy

Kathy's post (Image via Instagram/kathygriffin)

While The Simpsons star is trending for her new look, she also addressed her health scare in a social media post around two months ago. According to People magazine, Griffin has previously battled lung cancer in 2021, following which a portion of her lung had to be removed.

Back in April 2025, Kathy Griffin took to Instagram to reveal the details of her hysterectomy. The Hollywood Squares star wrote in the caption that it is impossible to address her experience in words. The post featured a photo with a statement, which reads:

“Happy Monday! I had a hysterectomy on Friday, that’s right they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes & the ovaries. Pre-cancerous, blah blah blah. I’m going to do a @patreon post later about my private “nurse” (who possibly… got her scrubs online.)”

After being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021, the Larry King Live star said in a social media statement that she had never smoked on any occasion over the years. Kathy Griffin confirmed at the time that the cancer was at the first stage, as she wrote:

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.”

Also known as Kathleen Mary Griffin, she has gained recognition for her appearances on shows such as Suddenly Susan, You, Futurama, Ned and Stacey, and more.

