“Smoking’s top of the list” - Dr. Jeremy London tells Mel Robbins about health hazards causing heart diseases

American author, podcast host, and lawyer Mel Robbins recently welcomed Dr. Jeremy London on The Mel Robbins Podcast to talk about heart health. On Monday, July 7, 2025, the 56-year-old host spoke with the well-known heart surgeon about the risks that lead to heart disease.

Ad

As reported by LADbible, Dr. Jeremy London is a certified cardiothoracic surgeon from Savannah, Georgia, with over 25 years of experience. He’s also gained popularity on social media for sharing useful health tips.

On July 7, Dr. Jeremy London spoke on Mel Robbins’s YouTube channel about everyday habits that are quietly damaging your heart. When the media personality questioned the popular surgeon about the things that he “absolutely” avoids, he shared,

Ad

Trending

“Smoking's top of the list. I mean, I cannot come up with one single thing that does as much damage to every organ in the body as smoking cigarettes. And look, it's incredibly addictive and I know that. And I pass no judgment because I know how difficult it is. I've been dealing with patients that are chronic smokers for years. I understand that doesn't change the fact that it is the single most dangerous thing you can do for yourself, and from a heart disease standpoint, you're talking about a magnitude risk of 100x or greater.”

Ad

Ad

Sharing his advice, Dr. Jeremy London noted that smoking also has a “causal relationship” with lung cancer. The heart surgeon further noted that consuming excess sugar can also harm a person’s heart.

“I think next is you know avoiding excess sugar, and this idea that our glucose metabolism is so foundational to our existence as a species, and I think that that is something that really should be limited to processed or ultra-processed foods. We've heard this over and over and over and over again. And it's hard because it's convenient.”

Ad

Dr. Jeremy London says sugar and processed food can hurt your heart

Podcast host Mel Robbins recently discussed with Dr. Jeremy London about consumption habits that can cause great damage to the heart. He noted that sugar and processed food should be avoided as these foods are only made to taste good.

“It's convenient and easy, but it's edible food product, and you know our bodies don't process that well. It's this additional engine for inflammatory response and again to store this as fat in our bodies, that drive that forward the mechanism of inflammation directly on the blood vessel wall, I think is probably a drill down that isn't necessary, but just understand that it sets up an environment where it can be damaged more easily.”

Ad

Meanwhile, when Mel Robbins asked if the sugar intake or processed food makes one’s heart work “harder”, Dr. Jeremy London said,

“I think it does… You put yourself in risk of high blood pressure, and all those fault things. Absolutely, none of these things happen in a vacuum, and so you start here, and then it continues to cascade.”

Ad

Dr. Jeremy London, in his video, also noted that people should limit or avoid consuming alcohol, including red wines, even though they contain antioxidants. The heart surgeon also opined about the dangers of nicotine pouches and vaping.

Ad

The heart surgeon notably warned that empty calories or soft drinks are an important area that people need to focus on. He claimed they just act as a kind of filler, but can greatly harm the overall body.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More