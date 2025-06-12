The Undertaker undergoes heart surgery

The Undertaker has been part of WWE for more than three decades, and it seems that The Deadman's exploits in the ring have taken a toll on his body.

The former World Champion was present for WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas in April, with his wife Michelle McCool being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, it appears that the 60-year-old wrestling legend had a looming heart condition that needed medical intervention.

On a recent episode of his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, Michelle McCool appeared. She revealed that The Deadman had undergone heart surgery, an operation that he was forced to have the day after WrestleMania 41.

“You wanna talk about how I saved your life? I think it’s important for people to know. When people came up to me to congratulate me and asked how I was doing, I was almost in tears. I’d say ‘I’m okay,’ But they could tell I wasn’t. They thought it was because of the speech, but it was really because of the heart issues you were having just weeks earlier. We found out by the grace of God, it was a total God thing, but it was terrifying. And the day we got back from WrestleMania, the very next morning at 6 AM, we were in the hospital for a bit of heart surgery,” McCool said. [48:30 onwards]

Check out her comments in the video below:

Unlike WrestleMania 40, The Undertaker wasn't called in for a last-minute appearance on the show, since he was clearly struggling with his ongoing health issues.

The Undertaker's heart condition could have caused some real problems

It seems that The Undertaker desperately needed the heart surgery he underwent in April.

Speaking on the same podcast, Michelle McCool revealed that the doctor had told them they were lucky to find out about his underlying heart conditions the day they did. Things might have taken an ugly turn if they hadn't. She was very grateful for the way things turned out and how The Undertaker had managed to come away from his surgery healthier.

“You weren’t supposed to go anywhere. You didn’t want me to tell anyone, but that wasn’t fair to me. We were in the hospital for four nights, just two weeks before WrestleMania. You weren’t supposed to go. It was terrifying. I couldn’t focus on anything else. All I was thinking about was you, your heart, and finding the best cardiologist. And we did, but it took a lot of phone calls, a lot of sleepless nights in the hospital, and so many doctor visits. You’re here by the grace of God. But even the doctor’s words himself, it could’ve ended badly if we hadn’t found out that day,” she said.

At the age of 60, it seems that The Undertaker could have already wrestled his last match. Although in wrestling, fans are always told to "never say never," this latest scare could have drawn a line on the legend getting into another physical angle in the future.

