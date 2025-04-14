Elon Musk shares one word reaction to Joe Rogan's eye-opening take on alcohol

Joe Rogan consistently advocates for a healthy lifestyle and the importance of fitness. Recently, his opinion regarding alcohol consumption has elicited a reaction from Elon Musk.
During a discussion with American comedian Ron White on The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator explained why he quit drinking alcohol.
"I quit too [drinking alcohol]... a month ago, just stopped drinking. I think I'm done, for no reason other than it's not good for you. I didn't have to. I enjoyed it, but the days after drinking were just too rough."
He added:
I'm like what kind of a moron who takes so good care of his body is poisoning himself a couple of days a week for fun? And then I’m like, well, will I have the same amount of fun if I don't poison myself? Turns out, yes."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:
Musk shared a one-word reaction to the UFC commentator's opinions.
"True"
Check out Elon Musk's reaction below:
Joe Rogan discusses Elon Musk's exercise regimen
In the past, there were rumors that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would face off in an MMA fight. As a result, both tech billionaires trained with several well-known figures from the MMA community.
While Zuckerberg participated in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments, Joe Rogan stated that Musk has not invested much time in training. In a recent episode of his podcast featuring Andrew Schulz, the UFC commentator shared his thoughts on the situation and said:
"Elon's a different animal. There's no other human I've ever met like him. No, I don't think he exercises much. I think maybe a little bit. I know he was thinking about fighting [Mark] Zuckerberg, so he did some training. Who did he train with? Lex [Fridman] and who else was it? George St-Pierre. They put up a photo of it. It was George, right? So he trains with one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time."
Check out Rogan's comments below (42:47):