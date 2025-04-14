  • home icon
  • Elon Musk shares one word reaction to Joe Rogan's eye-opening take on alcohol

Elon Musk shares one word reaction to Joe Rogan's eye-opening take on alcohol

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 14, 2025 02:32 GMT
Elon Musk reacts to Joe Rogan
Elon Musk (left) reacts to Joe Rogan's (right) remarks about alcohol consumption. [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan consistently advocates for a healthy lifestyle and the importance of fitness. Recently, his opinion regarding alcohol consumption has elicited a reaction from Elon Musk.

During a discussion with American comedian Ron White on The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator explained why he quit drinking alcohol.

"I quit too [drinking alcohol]... a month ago, just stopped drinking. I think I'm done, for no reason other than it's not good for you. I didn't have to. I enjoyed it, but the days after drinking were just too rough."
He added:

I'm like what kind of a moron who takes so good care of his body is poisoning himself a couple of days a week for fun? And then I’m like, well, will I have the same amount of fun if I don't poison myself? Turns out, yes."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Musk shared a one-word reaction to the UFC commentator's opinions.

"True"

Check out Elon Musk's reaction below:

Joe Rogan discusses Elon Musk's exercise regimen

In the past, there were rumors that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would face off in an MMA fight. As a result, both tech billionaires trained with several well-known figures from the MMA community.

While Zuckerberg participated in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments, Joe Rogan stated that Musk has not invested much time in training. In a recent episode of his podcast featuring Andrew Schulz, the UFC commentator shared his thoughts on the situation and said:

"Elon's a different animal. There's no other human I've ever met like him. No, I don't think he exercises much. I think maybe a little bit. I know he was thinking about fighting [Mark] Zuckerberg, so he did some training. Who did he train with? Lex [Fridman] and who else was it? George St-Pierre. They put up a photo of it. It was George, right? So he trains with one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time."
Check out Rogan's comments below (42:47):

youtube-cover
Edited by Subham
