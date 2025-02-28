Joe Rogan shares bitter truth on why Elon Musk would never go through with rumored MMA fight against Mark Zuckerberg: "His cardio is non existent"

Joe Rogan never shies away from sharing his thoughts on a wide variety of topics on his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator recently hosted director, producer, writer, and actor Peter Berg, and the two discussed the previously rumored mixed martial arts bout between billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Speaking on episode #2280 of JRE, his guest asked him if the talks were ever real, leading Rogan to respond:

"I don't know. That to me is the most - Zuckerberg is legit, he trains hard. He trains with legit guys. He trains all the time. He's very smart and very obsessed by it and he's like legitimately training. He's significantly smaller than Elon. Elon's a big guy, but that only goes so far, especially if you don't have any endurance."

When asked about Musk's fighting strategy, the podcast host stated:

"He took karate when he was younger... I don't know. I don't think it was ever going to happen. I mean, I was entertaining it because I think it would be fun if it did happen and Elon said he would do it and Zuckerberg said he would do it, but how can - I don't know how the guy tweets as much as he does. How the f**k could you train for a fight?... Zuckerberg's a real martial artist... I think [Musk] realized early on, his cardio is non-existent."

Check out Joe Rogan's full comments on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg below (1:34:47):

Rogan added that competing at Musk's age requires several things - such as watching his nutrition and getting enough sleep - which the Tesla CEO would not do. He shared that Zuckerberg, on the other hand, trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts.

Joe Rogan expresses caution at video of AI robot

Joe Rogan has not shied away from sharing his thoughts on any emerging topic. The UFC commentator recently took to Instagram to share a video of an AI robot, claiming that it got aggressive with spectators, captioning the post:

"An AI robot got aggressive with spectators in China. The way it did it was eerily human. I don’t like this at all."

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

The usage of robots has become more prevalent in recent years, with many expressing caution about their advancement. It is unclear what the AI robot was attempting to do or if they were genuinely attacking spectators; however, the event's security quickly restrained the robot. While Rogan expressed caution, others have claimed that the robot tripped.

