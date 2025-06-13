Who is Laura Clery? Stephen Hilton's drama explored amid comedian and actress's court appearance

On Wednesday, June 11, actress, comedian, social media influencer, podcaster, and author Laura Clery appeared in court. The 38-year-old later shared the news on Facebook that same day. While she did not state why exactly she attended court, Clery shared her experience of how she almost missed her daughter’s end-of-year preschool performance due to the legal matter.

“Today was… intense. I had to be in court this morning (yep, it’s all public, I know) and it was terrifying. I never imagined being in this position. The part that broke me? It was my daughter’s last day of school. She had a performance I thought I’d miss,” Laura wrote.

She made it to her daughter’s performance just in time and shared pictures in the same post. The influencer continued how the hearing was “delayed” as the “other party asked for a continuance.”

“I’m just trusting now. Trusting that it’ll all unfold the way it’s meant to. All I want is a stable, safe, healthy life for my kids. However, that happens, so be it,” the 38-year-old ‘Idiot’ podcast host added.

While Laura Clery has not openly disclosed the reason for her court appearance, Distractify reported that it may be related to alleged custody issues over her two children with her ex-husband, Stephen Hilton, who was also present in court on Wednesday, representing himself.

Notably, Hilton, who is an English composer, record producer, and YouTuber, recently revealed that after two decades of sobriety, he has gone back to drinking and using drugs. In April 2025, he wrote on Facebook:

“After 20 years sober, I [now] no longer am. And I’m using altered states to write music INTENTIONALLY. I have very strict guidelines around [how] and when I can use. Last night I crossed a line, and I’m concerned.”

In another recent social media post, Stephen reportedly went on a “crying spree,” according to Distractify. Meanwhile, last month, Clery revealed that she had taken out a restraining order against her ex-husband for reportedly putting their kids in danger.

More about Laura Clery and Stephen Hilton’s drama

Laura Clery and Stephen Hilton tied the knot in 2012. They have two children: son Alfred “Alfie” Sound Hilton (born in 2019) and daughter Penelope “Poppy” Marilyn Hilton (born in 2021). Since the beginning of their relationship, they have often appeared in each other's online videos, documenting their day-to-day lives.

In August 2022, the couple announced their separation, and a year later, they finalized their divorce. However, they continued co-parenting and creating content together until 2024, including addressing Stephen Hilton’s infidelity rumors, parenting their autistic son, and dealing with their substance abuse past and journey to sobriety.

However, over the past few months, things have taken a turn. The former pair stopped appearing in videos together. They even announced in a joint podcast episode that their on-screen partnership had come to an end.

Meanwhile, Laura Clery began sharing cryptic posts on TikTok. She captioned an April 2025 video post:

“When you’re absolutely terrified of what is to come but have to play princess and dragons anyway.”

A follow-up clip showed a similar moment of her spending time with her kids, accompanied by the text, “When you genuinely fear getting unalived, but also a blueberry banana sounds good?”

While Laura Clery did not disclose any details until this point, Stephen Hilton shared on social media that he had been involved in an “experiment” to let his past addiction “take over” and help him in his music and creative outflow. He also labeled the decision as an “artistic choice.”

In an April 2025 YouTube video titled “Co-parenting with an addict,” Laura Clery claimed that she was taken off guard to learn about Hilton’s relapse from his video, which left her heartbroken. She added that addiction was a “disease” that had taken over her ex-husband, who was not “evil or bad” but simply “sick.”

The New York Times best-selling author also mentioned still loving Hilton and having no intention to “bash” him publicly. However, at the same time, she had to prioritize her kids' and their well-being, which is why she didn’t allow them to be alone with their father.

Over the next few months, Hilton continued to document his relapse while also claiming that he was in “pain” as Clery’s alleged new partner now surrounded his children. He also discussed struggling with mental health issues.

In contrast, Laura Clery shared that Stephen Hilton’s relapse had a detrimental impact on their family. She even took to one of his videos and wrote in the comments:

“Please don’t do this. For your kids. They love you more than anything and need you.”

Subsequently, the comedian informed her followers that Hilton had reportedly taken their kids out without telling her and driven them in his car without adhering to safety guidelines. As a result, she was forced to file a restraining order against him.

In a May 2025 Instagram post, Laura Clery also mentioned “trying so hard to move forward with my life and do the right thing — for myself and for my kids.” She noted that it had been “incredibly painful to endure the daily slander from their father.”

Laura Clery added that the children were with her and “safe,” and she was trying her best to “shield them from the chaos” while preparing for a “happy, stable” and “protected” future.

According to Upworthy, Stephen Hilton had restarted his sobriety journey, as promised in one of the couple’s last joint podcasts. However, his current status remains unknown.

