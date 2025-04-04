"I briefly relapsed" — Flavor Flav addresses his "mistake" in his sobriety journey

Iconic rapper and reality television star Flavor Flav has openly discussed a brief relapse in his journey to sobriety, providing an honest reflection on his struggles and the path to recovery.

On April 3, 2025, the New York artist William Jonathan Drayton Jr. took to his Instagram account to share a story about his sobriety journey.

In an Instagram Story post, Flav mentioned that during his long-standing commitment to sobriety, he had "briefly relapsed" and expressed a desire to publicly hold himself accountable for the mistake-

"But just when you think it's easy, it ain't. I briefly relapsed. I say this to admit my mistake and publicly hold myself accountable," the rapper wrote.

The statement originates from the American rapper's sober journey, which began approximately five years ago.

In 2023, during a podcast episode with DJ Akademiks, Flavor Flav openly revealed that he had faced an addiction to crack cocaine. Acknowledging the need for change, he chose to start his journey in 2020 to overcome his addiction and regain control of his life.

Flavor Flav explains the brief relapse in his sobriety journey:

Flav wrote on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@flavorflavofficial)

Flav began the post by indicating that for more than four years, he had remained sober, which has served as an inspiration for many individuals —

"I remain authentic to who I am, and a large part of the past 4.5 years for me has been my sobriety journey. I think I've been an inspiration to many that if I could get sober, anyone can do it," Flav began.

Reflecting on the brief relapse in his sobriety journey, Flavor Flav asserted that he is a "human being" and emphasized that a mistake does not define him as a bad person. Instead, he viewed this moment as an opportunity to restart his journey from day one. Ultimately, Flav noted that time has not stopped, and he is continuing on his path —

"I am a human being who makes mistakes and it doesn't make me a bad person. I hope those who are around me support my choice to be sober. I went back to Day 1, again. Time didn't stop, my journey continues," Flav concluded.

During an interview on Off the Record with podcaster DJ Akademiks in January 2023, Flavor Flav, while celebrating two years of his ongoing journey, revealed to the audience his alleged struggle with a significant addiction.

In a candid conversation, Flav suggested that there was a time when he had spent as much as $2,600 on drugs over six years —

"There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day... for six years straight, you do the math. That's how much I spent on drugs," Flav said.

Furthermore, Flav indicated that he had a lot of money and was not spending it on the right things. Flav suggested that he would not lie about his alleged drug consumption.

Recalling the pivotal moment, the New York rapper said that the Divine saved him. He claimed that God wanted him to live and wanted to make an inspirational example for others —

"I guess God wanted me to live. And he knows that I'm a mouthpiece to the world. So, I feel that God let me live through that, so that way, I could teach people about the mistakes that I made. And hopefully, they won't make them later on in life," Flav said.

At this time, the specifics of the brief relapse in Flavor Flav's sobriety journey remain unclear.

However, the artist has stated that he is back on track with his recovery, marking a positive and promising new beginning.

