Rapper Flavor Flav goes viral for epic reaction to Spurs sharpshooter's record-breaking night

San Antonio Spurs frontcourt player Sandro 'Mamu' Mamukelashvili had a career night on Wednesday against the New York Knicks. Mamu played 19 minutes off the bench and finished the game with 34 points on a very efficient 92.9% shooting from the field. He helped the Spurs with a 120-105 victory.

Ad

One of the famous people who was hyped with Mamu's achievement is hip-hop icon Flavor Flav. The rapper went viral for what he did following the forward's shooting display. The 66-year-old celebrity crashed Mamukelashvili's postgame interview and energized the home crowd.

“Hey, let me tell you something. I don’t care what nobody say – my man is on fire…,” Flav said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Following that, an X user posted that the two are friends off the court. Flavor was present during Mamu's first game in the NBA. He was also in attendance when the player shot a perfect 7-for-7 from deep against New York.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the postgame presser, the Spurs forward went into detail about his relationship with the rapper. According to Mamu, he's close with Flavor and met him through his financial advisor.

“I’ve known him for a long time, we got really close on FaceTime,” Mamu said. “Sometimes we talk about stuff. We went to New York last summer and he came to my first Summer League."

Ad

The rapper celebrated his birthday on Sunday, March 16, and told Mamu that he wanted to be in San Antonio.

“I’m super happy he’s here. We went to the facility yesterday, had two-on-two with my cousin and my brother. We lost the first game, he got mad and then I had to lock in. Since yesterday, I’ve been locked in.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With his close friend in attendance, he had one of the best performances this season. Mamu couldn't miss from long-range and showed up big time for his team.

Also read: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

Mamu's hot shooting night makes history for the Spurs

With the incredible outside shooting of Mamu, he became the first player to score 34 points while playing less than 20 minutes. In the first half alone, the Spurs player already had 13 points, giving the team a 28-point lead.

Ad

However, his performance in the final quarter was what sealed the game for San Antonio. Mamu had 21 points in the fourth period, leading to the eventual win.

His shooting wasn't the only contribution he had for the team. He also secured nine rebounds and dished out three assists. Mamu's performance has lifted the spirits of his teammates following the season-ending news regarding Victor Wembanyama (blood clots) and De'Aaron Fox (finger surgery).

Also read: Lakers defensive menace gets 2-word taunt from Spurs Jeremy Sochan after brief altercation

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback