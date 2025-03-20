San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks duel on Wednesday, March 19, marked the end of the regular season series between these two teams. This time, the Spurs hosted the Knicks after their thrilling Christmas Day matchup that saw Victor Wembanyama score 42 points and grab 18 rebounds against 41 units from Jalen Brunson in the Knicks' 117-114 win.

Ad

This time, without Wembanyama, the Spurs sent Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell to the court while the Knicks, without Brunson, responded with Miles McBride, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Jeremy Sochan 0 1 0 0 0 1 Harrison Barnes 10 2 0 0 1 0 Chris Paul 10 3 2 0 0 0 Devin Vassell 0 1 1 0 2 0 Stephon Castle 5 2 0 0 0 0 Julian Champagnie 0 1 0 0 0 0 Keldon Johnson 0 5 0 0 0 0 Bismack Biyombo 4 4 0 0 0 0

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Mikal Bridges 2 3 2 0 0 0 OG Anunoby 1 2 0 0 1 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 13 0 0 0 0 0 Miles McBride 0 1 1 0 0 0 Josh Hart 0 4 2 0 1 0 Precious Achiuwa 2 0 0 0 0 0 Mitchell Robinson 4 5 0 0 0 0 Cameron Payne 0 0 1 0 1 0 Landry Shamet 0 2 0 1 0 0

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks game summary

The San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks started with both teams scoring and keeping the game close until the Spurs went on an 8-0 run to take a 23-10 lead with 4:21 left on the clock.

The Spurs won the first period 29-20, with Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul scoring 10 points apiece. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback