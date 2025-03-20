  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 20, 2025 00:46 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season (Image credit: Imagn)
San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season (Image credit: Imagn)

The San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks duel on Wednesday, March 19, marked the end of the regular season series between these two teams. This time, the Spurs hosted the Knicks after their thrilling Christmas Day matchup that saw Victor Wembanyama score 42 points and grab 18 rebounds against 41 units from Jalen Brunson in the Knicks' 117-114 win.

This time, without Wembanyama, the Spurs sent Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell to the court while the Knicks, without Brunson, responded with Miles McBride, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Jeremy Sochan010001
Harrison Barnes1020010
Chris Paul1032000
Devin Vassell011020
Stephon Castle520000
Julian Champagnie010000
Keldon Johnson050000
Bismack Biyombo440000
New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Mikal Bridges232000
OG Anunoby120010
Karl-Anthony Towns1300000
Miles McBride011000
Josh Hart042010
Precious Achiuwa200000
Mitchell Robinson450000
Cameron Payne001010
Landry Shamet020100
San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks game summary

The San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks started with both teams scoring and keeping the game close until the Spurs went on an 8-0 run to take a 23-10 lead with 4:21 left on the clock.

The Spurs won the first period 29-20, with Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul scoring 10 points apiece. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 points.

