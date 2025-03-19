Lakers defensive menace gets 2-word taunt from Spurs Jeremy Sochan after brief altercation

Jeremy Sochan responded to his altercation with Jarred Vanderbilt nearly a full day after the incident. The Polish-American forward took to social media, posting a photo on X from the heated moment during Monday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs matchup. Alongside the image, Sochan included a caption that appeared to taunt Vanderbilt.

Ad

“Rattled fc,” Sochan also added a purple heart emoji.

The choice of the purple heart could be a subtle jab at the Lakers, who wore purple uniforms during the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The confrontation occurred midway through the fourth quarter, with the Lakers holding a comfortable 14-point lead. Tensions flared in the post when Vanderbilt pushed Sochan after committing a foul. Not amused by the unnecessary contact, Sochan threw the ball at Vanderbilt’s body. After a brief pause, the LA player retaliated with a dangerous shove, escalating the situation into a near brawl.

Officials and teammates quickly intervened before the altercation could further escalate, but both players were assessed double technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sochan lodged the better performance, finishing with 15 points and 3 rebounds. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, managed just 2 points and 1 rebound but ultimately finished the night with the victory.

Vanderbilt is primarily valued for his defensive prowess rather than his scoring ability. The Lakers utilize him as their defensive anchor, often assigning him to guard the opposing team's top player. His defensive pressure often prevents opponents from scoring, leading to frustrated opponents reacting similarly to Sochan.

Ad

Jeremy Sochan often taunts Lakers on his social media

Jeremy Sochan referring to the Los Angeles Lakers as "rattled fc" isn’t the first time he’s taken shots at the distinguished franchise. Over the past few years, he has openly expressed his dislike for the organization on multiple occasions.

Back in mid-May 2023, the 6-foot-8 forward took a direct jab at LeBron James. Likely reacting to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Lakers and the Nuggets, Sochan implied that LeBron often resorts to flopping.

Ad

"Why does ‘King’ James flop so much?" he sarcastically questioned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nearly a year later, Sochan chimed in once again during another Lakers-Nuggets playoff matchup. After Denver secured a Game 3 victory to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round series against Los Angeles, the Spurs player didn’t hold back. He posted a taunting message to Lakers Nation.

"Damn goodnight y’all," followed by a purple heart emoji.

Expand Tweet

The Spurs faced the Lakers four times this season, but Sochan was only available for the final matchup. Unfortunately for him, San Antonio lost the season series 1-3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback