When & where did Taylor Swift get engaged? Details explored as Sabrina Carpenter, Donald Trump, Kate Middleton & other A-listers react

Global music icon Taylor Swift is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The couple publicly announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, with a joint Instagram post, which included five pictures from the moment the proposal occurred. What is now a personal event for Taylor Swift has quickly transformed into a global cultural phenomenon with a huge reaction from many different public figures all over the world.According to Ed Kelce, the athlete's father, the private proposal happened almost two weeks before the announcement. He also confirmed that it took place in a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, while the couple was getting ready to go out to dinner.&quot;He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine'... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful,&quot; Ed Kelce said. &quot;They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.&quot;As reported by the BBC, professional florists described the arrangement as a &quot;romantic mix of florals&quot; in a woodland style, including an archway using roses, anemones, delphiniums, and hydrangeas.The official announcement is now one of the most liked posts in Instagram history, racking up more than 27 million likes in a short amount of time. The photos show Kelce kneeling, the couple hugging, and a close-up image of the engagement ring. The ring, with a cushion-cut diamond and a gold band, was sourced from Artifex Fine Jewelry. Multiple outlets, including Forbes, have pegged its value at about $550,000. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGlobal figures from music, politics, and sports react to Taylor Swift's engagementThe announcement triggered immediate public reactions from figures from various industries. Fellow musician Sabrina Carpenter, who collaborated with Taylor Swift on a song on the latter's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, reposted the picture on her Instagram Story. The official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, acknowledged the announcement by liking the post.In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump also congratulated the couple. Despite openly expressing animosity toward the singer for her political endorsements in 2024, he stated,&quot;Well, I wish them a lot of luck. He’s a great player, and I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”Close friends and sports associates also joined in. Brittany Mahomes, wife to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, called the couple “two of the most genuine people.” The Kansas City Chiefs organization stated, “Today is a fairytale,” and they welcomed Taylor Swift as a &quot;permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family.&quot; Chef Gordon Ramsay also joined in the fun by joking that he would cater the wedding.This pop culture moment marks a new phase for Taylor Swift, whose much-publicized love life has transfixed audiences, music, and media over the last decade. Swift's engagement with Kelce, after nearly two years of dating, is met with the support of millions of fans and celebrities around the world.