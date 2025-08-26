Donald Trump reveals true feelings on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement 23 days after taking brutal shots at pop icon

  • home icon
By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 26, 2025 20:34 GMT
President Donald Trump offered praise for Taylor Swift on Tuesday, congratulating the pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on their engagement.

The president, speaking to reporters during an afternoon briefing, said:

“He’s a great player. I think he’s a great guy. I think she’s a terrific person.”
He wished the couple “a lot of luck.”

His remarks stood in contrast to an Aug. 4 post on "Truth Social", in which he mocked the 14-time Grammy winner and declared she was “no longer hot” while championing actress Sydney Sweeney.

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em, Sydney!" Trump wrote.
"Look at woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

Trump’s earlier criticism had drawn commentary from conservative pundits such as Megyn Kelly, who applauded his jab at Swift while defending Sweeney against backlash to her American Eagle campaign.

For years, Trump and Swift have been on different ends of the political spectrum. She was vocal in 2018 during the midterms in support of Democratic candidates in Tennessee, followed by supporting President Joe Biden in 2020 and later Kamala Harris in 2025.

Trump made her a regular target in his speeches and posts.

Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift duo is setting records

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce revealed the engagement with a carousel of photos from a rose garden proposal, including a close-up of the diamond ring.

Their Instagram caption read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The announcement concluded a romance that started in the summer of 2023, when Kelce tried to reach out to Swift during her Eras Tour. They publicly announced their romance that fall at a Kansas City Chiefs game and entered into a year-and-a-half of public appearances.

Earlier this month, Swift appeared on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast to promote her brand new 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The episode set a Guinness World Record for live podcast viewership on YouTube, highlighting the pair's cultural impact.

