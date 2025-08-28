Purchasing masters, announcing new album, and getting engaged: Taylor Swift's 3 major life updates in 2025 revisited

Shortly after making headlines with their love story on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift announced her engagement to the NFL ace via Instagram on August 26, 2025.

2025 seems to be eventful for the Shake It Off singer, given that she reclaimed her first six albums in May 2025, announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 12, 2025, and followed that with the recent announcement of her engagement to Travis Kelce.

This article explores the three major milestones in Taylor's life this year, starting with reclaiming her masters.

Taylor Swift reclaimed her first six albums

On May 30, 2025, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to announce that she had bought back the masters of her first six albums. In the post, the singer was posing with vinyl records of her albums with the caption "You belong with me."

For the unversed, Taylor Swift signed with Big Machine Records in 2005 as a teenager and recorded her first six albums: her self-titled project, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation. Taylor's contract with Big Machine ended in 2018, and Scooter Braun bought her former record label in 2019, including her songs.

The announcement (Image via Instagram/ @taylorswift)

While Taylor had objections to the deal, she was also unable to make a counteroffer for her songs. The singer told Billboard:

"I spent 10 years of my life trying rigorously to purchase my masters outright and was then denied that opportunity. Artists should maybe have the first right of refusal to buy."

Scooter Braun further sold his stake in the singer's catalogue to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020, following which Taylor started releasing re-recordings of her albums in 2021, starting with Fearless.

During her appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast, Taylor shared that she sent her mother and her brother to negotiate the purchase of her master recordings.

Announcing The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album via a mysterious countdown on her website. Then, the Bad Blood singer posted a snippet of her appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, where she revealed the album's title.

The announcement was followed by Spotify billboards in Nashville and New York City, featuring a code that led to a playlist called And, baby, that’s show business for you.

The Life of a Showgirl album cover (Image via Instagram/ @taylorswift)

Taylor shared that she worked on the album during the European leg of the Eras tour, stating:

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, bangers.”

Getting engaged to Travis Kelce

After buying back her master recordings and announcing the release of a new album, Taylor Swift broke the internet with the news of her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Sharing a glimpse of what appears to be the proposal, she captioned the Instagram post:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Rumors about the NFL ace and Taylor's relationship started making rounds in the summer of 2023, shortly after which the singer was spotted at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, followed by multiple appearances together.

During her appearance on the New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift dubbed her fiancé a "huge green flag," stating that he has had the same friends since he was four. She cited that Travis is good at maintaining friends and is loyal.

While the couple hasn't spilled more details on their wedding yet, Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3, 2025.

