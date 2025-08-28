How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been together? Relationship timeline explored as couple get engaged

On August 26, 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via Instagram, sharing photos of Kelce’s proposal and Swift’s ring. The joint post included a five-photo carousel captioned with humor referencing their backgrounds:“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”The viral engagement announcement on Instagram that has 30 million likes at the time of press caps a two-year relationship that began with a friendship bracelet in July 2023, and has since grown to span multiple NFL seasons, two Super Bowls, international tour stops on one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, and a series of highly public appearances. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe beginnings of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's story in the summer of 2023The story began in July 2023, when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Shortly after, he revealed on his New Heights podcast that he had unsuccessfully attempted to give Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number.New Heights @newheightshowLINKAnyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings New episode premieres NOW!Tap in: https://youtu.be/YdFcS35EjQgBy September, Kelce hinted that some connection had been made, though he declined to elaborate in interviews. Later that month, he publicly invited Taylor Swift to attend a Chiefs game. She accepted, appearing at the September 24, 2024, matchup against the Chicago Bears, where she was seen cheering alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. The two left the stadium together in Kelce’s car, according to reports.Going public in Fall 2023Taylor Swift’s game-day appearances became a recurring theme that fall. She attended multiple Chiefs games, often sitting with friends or Kelce’s family. On October 14, 2025, both Swift and Kelce made surprise cameos during Saturday Night Live’s season 49 premiere, later leaving hand-in-hand from the afterparty, which was widely cited as the couple’s public confirmation.By November 11, 2025, the roles reversed, with Travis Kelce attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, where she changed the lyrics of Karma to refer to him, according to multiple reports.“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”Night Two Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 11, 2023 (Image via Getty)In December 2025, Taylor Swift confirmed in her TIME Person of the Year interview that she and Kelce were already dating before her first game attendance in September 2023.Major milestones in 2024The couple’s relationship continued into 2024, marked by appearances at NFL playoff games, Taylor Swift’s tour stops, and public interviews.After the Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory on January 28, 2024, Kelce reportedly told Swift, “I love you” on the field.“Tay, I’m going to enjoy with the guys. I love you,” he said.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs (Image via Getty)Swift later attended Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, where Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Despite scheduling challenges and a difference of nine time zones, she flew in from Tokyo following a series of Eras Tour concerts to attend the game.In February, Kelce traveled to Sydney, Australia, to join Swift on tour, with the couple photographed at the zoo and during her concerts.On June 23, 2024, during Taylor Swift's Wembley Stadium shows in London, Travis Kelce made a cameo on stage, participating in a choreographed segment that sent fans into a frenzy.Travis Kelce's Eras Tour Debut (Image via Getty)That summer, both spoke about their relationship in interviews. On Bussin’ With the Boys, Travis Kelce described Taylor Swift as wanting to be “around the family and friends” from the beginning. Swift, meanwhile, thanked Kelce in her MTV Video Music Awards speech, publicly referring to him as her boyfriend.A public couple: 2025Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continued making joint appearances through 2025. She attended her second consecutive Super Bowl in February, though the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.In June, the two appeared at Kelce’s Tight End University summit in Nashville, where Swift performed Shake It Off with country artist, Kane Brown.In an interview published on August 12, 2025, by GQ, Kelce reflected on their “organic” love and their ability to feel like “regular people” despite their public profiles.“When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love … We fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with.&quot;On August 13, 2025, Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce on his podcast New Heights, discussing both her career milestones and their relationship, and reflecting on the bracelet that started it all.“It felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie, and he was standing outside of my window with a boombox saying, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet! Do you want to date me? I was like, ‘If this guy’s not crazy, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.’”New Heights @newheightshowLINKThe question everyone was asking, did Taylor ever receive Travis’ friendship bracelet?The episode coincided with the rollout of Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.According to Travis Kelce's father's statements, the proposal likely happened around the same time. Ed Kelce spoke to Cleveland’s News 5 on August 26, 2025, about the engagement.“Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago, He was going to put it off ’til this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off ’til this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”Ed Kelce also confirmed that the proposal happened in Travis Kelce’s Missouri garden, with the couple FaceTiming their families immediately afterward to share the happy news.At the time of press, no further details about the engagement or a wedding have been revealed.