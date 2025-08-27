5 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship highlights to revisit as couple get engaged

With their engagement announcement now viral, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked Swifties and American football fans alike. The couple shared five photos on their Instagram account showing their special moments. Their caption read as follows.

Ad

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

This news arrived after more than two years of dating each other. The pop star and NFL player have created several memorable moments together.

Their love story started in 2023 and has grown more grounded each year. Fans get to witness Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce build their relationship in the public eye. Here are five crucial moments that shaped their romance.

Ad

Trending

5 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memorable moments that the fans got to witness

1) The Karma lyric change (November 2023)

A still from the live performance of Taylor Swift on Karma (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift created a headline when she altered Karma Lyrica during the concert. She replaced one of the lines with the guy on the Chiefs. This moment sent shockwaves among Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans.

Ad

It was the first time she publicly acknowledged Travis through her music. The crowd went wild when they heard the new lyrics. There was an explosion on social media regarding this reference.

The moment happened during her Eras Tour in Argentina. Travis was in the audience watching her perform with his reference. The cameras displayed his smile when he heard the line about him.

The lyric transformation displayed that their relationship was getting more intense. It was her way of claiming Travis publicly. This gesture signaled progress in their relationship, and the fans recognized this was a big step for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Ad

The small clip of the lyrical reference went viral in an instant. Millions of people watched and shared the clip. That moment became one of the most talked-about concerts of her tour. This was the moment their romance became legit in many viewers' eyes.

2) AFC Championship field rush (January 2024)

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift ran onto the field excitedly after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship. She was overhyped and could not wait to celebrate with Travis.

Ad

The cameras caught every second of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's heartwarming reunion on the field. She wore Chiefs colors to support his team throughout the playoffs. Her presence at games became a regular occurrence during the season.

The field rush displayed her genuine excitement for his success. She did not care about the crowds or cameras around them. Travis proceeded to lift her in celebration on the field. Their joy was evident to everyone watching the game. The AFC Championship win became extra special because the couple shared it. She hugged his coaches and teammates after the big win.

Ad

The moment aired on live television across the world. Millions of fans watched Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate as a couple. It was one of the most romantic sports wins ever captured. The field rush became an iconic sequence in the history of pop-culture romantic moments.

3) Eras Tour stage debut (June 2024)

A still from the live performance of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's cameo (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift)

Travis Kelce appeared on Taylor's Eras Tour stage in June. He joined her during the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart segment. The fans instantly started screaming with joy after noticing him. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen on the performing stage for the first time at this moment.

Ad

He approached to carry her during the performance transition. His stage presence was vibrant and organic. He wore a formal suit and top hat for the surprise. The crowd at Wembley Stadium went wild after seeing him.

Social media boomed over his stage debut. The videos of this moment spread like wildfire. The fans loved seeing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share her stage. It displayed that he was comfortable being part of her musical world.

Ad

4) Offseason adventures (July 2025)

A picture of Travis and Taylor from their trip (Image via Instagram/@killatrav)

Travis mentioned his adventures this offseason with Taylor in July. He noted their time and travels together during the interviews. These comments gave viewers and fans insight into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's intimate life during the summer months.

Ad

They spent quality time together when football season concluded. Their adventures included traveling to remote countries around the world and strengthening their connection.

Travis confessed to enjoying their time off together. They went hiking and spent time outdoors during their trips. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce explored a new location as a couple. They even shared pictures from some of their journey on social media.

Their travels displayed that they were building a life together. They were not just dating casually anymore during this time. The offseason adventures proved they could spend extended time together. This period helped develop their bond strongly.

Ad

5) New Heights Podcast debut (August 2025)

A still from the podcast (Image via youtube/@New Heights)

Taylor made her first appearance on Travis's New Heights podcast in August. She joined him and his brother Jason for a special episode. This was a breakthrough news for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans who had been waiting for this moment.

Ad

The podcast revealed a different and more unhinged side of their relationship. The fans heard them laugh and talk together naturally. She fit right in with the Kelce family dynamics during the episode. The whole conversation was entertaining and funny for the listeners.

During the interview, Taylor Swift revealed her upcoming album, and they talked about music and football.

The podcast appearance happened just before their engagement news. The episode got millions of downloads in the first few days. This appearance displayed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as a strong couple.

Ad

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement after building a beautiful relationship over two years. Their relationship, which has lasted more than two years, included several moments from his football games to her concerts. These specific highlights reveal how their love grew stronger with every shared moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More