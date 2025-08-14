Kanye West and Kid Cudi's relationship over the years revisited as latter says he is "done" with Ye in the wake of his recent behavior 

In his appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, August 13, Kid Cudi addressed his rocky relationship with Kanye West, which started in the late 2000s and had reached its end by 2020.Speaking about how West's harsh comments about the late Virgil Abloh had severed the last thread of their friendship in the interview, Cudi - born Scott Mescudi - said:&quot;There’s no coming back from that, man. I’m done with you. And it breaks my heart because I loved Kanye. I really loved him. He was part of my life changing and at some point, he was a really good friend, but the man that he has become … I just don’t know that guy anymore. I don’t know him. I don’t know that version of him, and it’s really heartbreaking.&quot;Cudi's book, Cudi: The Memoir, was published on Tuesday, August 12. Here's a closer look at the timeline of Kanye West and Kid Cudi's relationship.Timeline of Kanye West and Kid Cudi's relationship, explored2008: Kid Cudi is signed to Kanye West's record labelAll-Guild Special Screening Of Apple TV+ Show &quot;Severance&quot; Season 2 - Source: GettyIn 2008, Kid Cudi and Kanye West had already known each other for a few years when the latter signed Mescudi to his record label, G.O.O.D. Music. A year later, as Cudi dropped a new single from his upcoming album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, West was featured on it.The artists collaborated on several songs during Scott's stay at G.O.O.D. Music, including:Erase MeGorgeousAll of the Lights 2013: Cudi exited Ye's G.O.O.D. MusicIn his appearance on LA's Power 106 in April 2013, Cudi revealed he was no longer a part of West's music label while insisting everything between Ye and him was &quot;cool.&quot;He added that the exit was a tough decision for him because he saw West as his &quot;big brother.&quot;2014: Cudi is unhappy about his features on West's YeezusKid Cudi mentioned in a February interview with Complex that he was unhappy about how Kanye West &quot;underused&quot; him in a feature on Guilt Trip. Mescudi added that while he was partly flattered after receiving random compliments about his feature, he later &quot;started thinking about it more,&quot; realizing:&quot;It was like, ‘Why not call me and have me come in there and give it? Why underuse me? Why put four bars of vocals to coax my fans into thinking this is a legitimate Kid Cudi feature on this song and it isn’t?&quot;2016: Cudi and Kanye West slam each other, and make up laterBET Awards 2012 - Inside - Source: GettyTwo years later, in September 2016, Mescudi dropped several tweets about his haters in the industry. Among all the artists Kid name-dropped in his meltdown, Ye was also included.The rapper wrote, in part:&quot;My tweets apply to who they apply. Ye, Drake, whoever. These ni***s don’t give a f**k about me. And they ain’t f**kin’ with me. Ni***s keep you close when they how powerful you are by yourself. When they see your greatness. Out of fear. I’ve been loyal to those who haven’t been to me and that ends now. Now I’m your threat.&quot;West, who was performing at a show later, addressed Cudi name-dropping him mid-performance, telling the crowd how his record label was a dream of many artists. Then, claiming to feel &quot;hurt&quot; and &quot;disrespected,&quot; he addressed Mescudi directly, saying:&quot;Kid Cudi, we are two Black men in a racist world. … Don’t ever mention my name in a bad manner, none of y’all.&quot;However, later that month, in a Texas show of his Saint Pablo Tour, Kanye expressed his forgiveness over the tweet beef with Cudi, saying:&quot;I just want to take this time out to say Kid Cudi is my brother… The most influential artist of the past 10 years?&quot;2017: West joins the stage with Cudi on his tourIn November 2017, when Kid Cudi was on his Passion, Pai &amp; Demon Slayin' Tour, the rapper invited West to join him on stage. The duo performed their hit, Father Stretch My Hands, together in Sacramento.2018: Kanye announces a joint album with Kid CudiIn April 2018, the 99 Problems rapper announced a group with Cudi, titled Kids See Ghost, on Twitter, adding that a 7-track album by the group would be released on June 8.2019: Cudi and Ye are spotted dining togetherSziget Festival 2025 - Source: GettyOn January 31, 2019, Kanye's wife at the time, Kim Kardashian, shared photos of West, Kid Cudi, Timothee Chalamet, and Pete Davidson having dinner together in celebration of Mescudi's 35th birthday. The pictures quickly went viral.2022: West announces Kid Cudi is no longer a part of Donda 2In February 2022, Kanye tweeted that Cudi wouldn't be a part of his upcoming project because of his friendship with Ye's ex, Kim, writing:&quot;Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who&quot;Mescudi took to the comments, writing that he was happy not being a part of Ye's album, calling him a &quot;f**kin dinosaur&quot;. Scott then shared his own tweet, calling the West &quot;whack&quot; and posting lies on the internet, adding that the rapper wasn't his friend.Since 2022, Mescudi has maintained his stance on his dynamics with Kanye West, claiming time and again that their friendship is over.