"This is a paradox": Michael Knowles explores how Kanye's use of the word "ninjas" in his new single is "contradictory"

American rapper and singer Kanye West’s new single, Heil H*tler, which he released on Thursday, May 8, 2025, has found itself in hot water with streaming platforms banning it from being played. However, it has been racking up millions of streams on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

After Kanye released the song and the music video of Heil H*tler, American commentator and YouTuber Michael Knowles shared his opinion on X on May 10, 2025. He also explored how the rapper’s use of the word "ninjas" in his new song is "contradictory."

Referring to the song’s lyrics, "They don't understand the things I say on Twitter… All my ninjas N*zis, ninja Hile H*tler," Michael Knowles said:

“This is a paradox, right? These are contradictory things. “All my ninjas N*zis.” Now, how are the ninjas refers to black fellas… The N*zis view black people as subhuman. The N*zis viewed them as unimemention.”

The 35-year-old media host further explained:

“How could a ninja be a N*zi. It's not possible. The exoteric meaning of the song is not possible, it doesn't make any sense. So Kanye is either a nut, yeah maybe, or he's saying something else beyond the exoteric meaning.”

About Kanye's Heil H*tler

Released on Thursday, the controversial song Heil H*tler, according to Billboard, explores Ye’s custody battle with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over their four kids, his drug use, reference to antisemitism, and becoming a n*zi. Ye, notably sings:

“With all this money and fame, I still can’t get my kids back / With all this money and fame I still can’t see my children.”

The song, as per The Algemeiner, is the seventh track on the 47-year-old rapper’s upcoming album titled WW3. It also features a portion of a speech from German dictator Adolf H*tler at the end.

Meanwhile, the music video of Heil H*tler features three rows of black men wearing animal skins. Besides the song’s synth-heavy chorus, they are seen repeating the lyrics, “All my ninjas N*zis, ninja Hile H*tler.”

How the Jewish community is condemning Kanye's new single

After the controversial song was released and then taken down by the music platforms, Jim Berk, the CEO of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, slammed Ye and the social media platform X in a statement to Billboard.

“Kanye West’s release of a song entitled ‘Heil H*tler’ on VE Day, the anniversary of the defeat of the N*zi regime, is hate speech, pure and simple—totally in line with the despicable messages we now expect from West,” he stated.

Jim Berk, also called out Elon Musk-owned X for promoting the song and added:

“We call on X to remove West from its platform and for other platforms and distributors to refuse to host or monetize this song. There must be a clear line when it comes to glorification of genocidal regimes, particularly to millions of young people.”

Notably, Kanye West, in a now-deleted X post, also talked about his new single being banned by all digital streaming platforms. In the post, as per the LA Times, he seemingly compared his fate to Randy Newman's song Rednecks, which reportedly uses an epithet for black people to satirize racism.

