Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE makes Eras Tour debut in London

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE makes Eras Tour debut in London

Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE makes Eras Tour debut in London

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 24, 2024 19:12 GMT
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE makes Eras Tour debut in London (Image Credit - Instagram/@taylorswift)
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE makes Eras Tour debut in London (Image Credit - Instagram/@taylorswift)

Travis Kelce made his Eras Tour debut in London over the weekend, and it was a memorable one for Taylor Swift. For more than one reason, the show she performed with Kelce will go down in the history books.

It's a rare occurrence for a Swift partner to be on stage with her and she had numerous other collaborators make for a special night.

She took the opportunity to shout everyone out on a special Instagram post. The superstar singer highlighted how many people came together to provide a show the Wembley Stadium audience will never forget.

also-read-trending Trending

Swift posted this for her 283 million followers:

"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF."

She shouted out Hayley Williams for coming on to perform Castles Crumbling live for the very first time. Swift also nodded to her collaborator, Gracie Abrams, who came out to sing one of their newest songs together before turning the focus to her boyfriend:

"And I’m still cracking up/swooning over [Travis Kelce's] Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it five more times in August."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went out on stage to introduce a set with her, but surprised fans by staying on as a member of the set. He encouraged her to sing and dance despite being heartbroken for the song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

Pat McAfee shouts out Travis Kelce for Taylor Swift show

Travis Kelce's appearance on stage didn't just excite fans at the show. Pat McAfee was watching from home and he noticed what Kelce did and loved it. He took to X later to shout him out for showing that chivalry isn't dead.

Travis Kelce got a shoutout from Pat McAfee
Travis Kelce got a shoutout from Pat McAfee

McAfee added that he's so proud that a football player is showing himself so well to new fans. The relationship between Taylor Swift and Kelce has brought fans of the NFL and fans of her music together unlike ever before, and the perception of both in these new circles is key.

McAfee believes Kelce is doing a phenomenal job of showcasing what the NFL is comprised of and making a lasting impression on potentially new football fans.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी