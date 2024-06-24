Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE makes Eras Tour debut in London

Travis Kelce made his Eras Tour debut in London over the weekend, and it was a memorable one for Taylor Swift. For more than one reason, the show she performed with Kelce will go down in the history books.

It's a rare occurrence for a Swift partner to be on stage with her and she had numerous other collaborators make for a special night.

She took the opportunity to shout everyone out on a special Instagram post. The superstar singer highlighted how many people came together to provide a show the Wembley Stadium audience will never forget.

Swift posted this for her 283 million followers:

"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF."

She shouted out Hayley Williams for coming on to perform Castles Crumbling live for the very first time. Swift also nodded to her collaborator, Gracie Abrams, who came out to sing one of their newest songs together before turning the focus to her boyfriend:

"And I’m still cracking up/swooning over [Travis Kelce's] Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it five more times in August."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went out on stage to introduce a set with her, but surprised fans by staying on as a member of the set. He encouraged her to sing and dance despite being heartbroken for the song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

Pat McAfee shouts out Travis Kelce for Taylor Swift show

Travis Kelce's appearance on stage didn't just excite fans at the show. Pat McAfee was watching from home and he noticed what Kelce did and loved it. He took to X later to shout him out for showing that chivalry isn't dead.

Travis Kelce got a shoutout from Pat McAfee

McAfee added that he's so proud that a football player is showing himself so well to new fans. The relationship between Taylor Swift and Kelce has brought fans of the NFL and fans of her music together unlike ever before, and the perception of both in these new circles is key.

McAfee believes Kelce is doing a phenomenal job of showcasing what the NFL is comprised of and making a lasting impression on potentially new football fans.