Pat McAfee calls Taylor Swift's exes 'bums', hails Travis Kelce's on-stage chivalry 

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Standings
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Mock Draft Simulator
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Who Should I Draft
    Who Should I Start
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
  • Playoff Chances
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All Playoff Chances
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Fantasy Rankings
    chevron-down
    Redraft
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
    Fantasy Football Rankings
    Dynasty
    Dynasty Rankings
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
  • Trade Value Charts
    chevron-down
    Redraft Trade Value Charts
    Dynasty Trade Value Charts
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Player Guessing Game
  • 2024 Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Football Guide
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pat McAfee calls Taylor Swift's exes 'bums', hails Travis Kelce's on-stage chivalry 

Pat McAfee calls Taylor Swift's exes 'bums', hails Travis Kelce's on-stage chivalry 

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 24, 2024 15:38 GMT
Pat McAfee calls Taylor Swift
Pat McAfee hails Travis Kelce's on-stage chivalry (Getty)

Travis Kelce went out on stage to perform part of a song with Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour show in London. What transpired had everyone's eyes, as it was a shock to see the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the routine. It was also a touching display of love and chivalry, one that got Pat McAfee's attention.

McAfee saw Kelce's bit with Swift and loved every second of it. He is convinced that former loves of Swift, ranging from John Mayer to Jake Gyllenhaal and Calvin Harris, would not have done such a thing.

also-read-trending Trending

McAfee took to X to share his thoughts:

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

"Once again… I can’t help but feel a phenomenal sense of pride. None of the other bums Taylor has been with would ever be this prepared and poised in front of 90,000 people while wearing that costume. A football man proving to the world that chivalry is not dead.. and you’re allowed to be pumped to support your partner... ATTA BABY!"
Travis Kelce got a shoutout from Pat McAfee
Travis Kelce got a shoutout from Pat McAfee

Kelce has not been shy about his support of Swift. He always smiles when asked about her and gives thoughtful answers about the singer and her work.

Even though he is a superstar in his own right, he's always happy to support Swift in any way. That evidently includes going out on stage and being part of her show.

Travis Kelce performed alongside Taylor Swift

As Taylor Swift was about to perform her hit song 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart', she was joined onstage in London by a familiar face: Travis Kelce. He was in a full tuxedo and smiling ear to ear for his part.

Kelce was part of the introduction to the set, bringing Swift out onto the stage. He remained for the first part of the performance, being the key player who encouraged Swift to continue performing with a smile on her face.

The Kansas City Chiefs star left the stage shortly thereafter, but the audience went wild for his part in the show.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी