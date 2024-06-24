Pat McAfee calls Taylor Swift's exes 'bums', hails Travis Kelce's on-stage chivalry 

Travis Kelce went out on stage to perform part of a song with Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour show in London. What transpired had everyone's eyes, as it was a shock to see the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the routine. It was also a touching display of love and chivalry, one that got Pat McAfee's attention.

McAfee saw Kelce's bit with Swift and loved every second of it. He is convinced that former loves of Swift, ranging from John Mayer to Jake Gyllenhaal and Calvin Harris, would not have done such a thing.

McAfee took to X to share his thoughts:

"Once again… I can’t help but feel a phenomenal sense of pride. None of the other bums Taylor has been with would ever be this prepared and poised in front of 90,000 people while wearing that costume. A football man proving to the world that chivalry is not dead.. and you’re allowed to be pumped to support your partner... ATTA BABY!"

Travis Kelce got a shoutout from Pat McAfee

Kelce has not been shy about his support of Swift. He always smiles when asked about her and gives thoughtful answers about the singer and her work.

Even though he is a superstar in his own right, he's always happy to support Swift in any way. That evidently includes going out on stage and being part of her show.

Travis Kelce performed alongside Taylor Swift

As Taylor Swift was about to perform her hit song 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart', she was joined onstage in London by a familiar face: Travis Kelce. He was in a full tuxedo and smiling ear to ear for his part.

Kelce was part of the introduction to the set, bringing Swift out onto the stage. He remained for the first part of the performance, being the key player who encouraged Swift to continue performing with a smile on her face.

The Kansas City Chiefs star left the stage shortly thereafter, but the audience went wild for his part in the show.

