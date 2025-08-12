  • home icon
  • Where to watch Taylor Swift's podcast with boyfriend Travis Kelce? Release time and more to know

Where to watch Taylor Swift's podcast with boyfriend Travis Kelce? Release time and more to know

By Devangee
Published Aug 12, 2025 14:03 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate at the AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs (Images via Getty)

Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason. The full episode premieres at 7 p.m. ET/00:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, August 13, 2025, across all major podcast platforms.

It marks Swift’s debut on the show in the two years that they have allegedly been together. The episode includes the surprise reveal of her album, now available for pre-order, though its official release date remains unconfirmed.

Speculation about the announcement began on August 11, 2025, when her marketing team posted a carousel of 12 photos captioned: “Thinking about when she said ‘see you next era’.” Hours later, her official website launched a countdown to 12:12 a.m. ET (05:12 a.m. BST) on August 12, when Kelce confirmed she would be a guest on the upcoming episode.

More about Taylor Swift's new album announcement

The album reveal was previewed in a social media clip, showing Taylor Swift holding a record case marked “TS” before unveiling the blurred cover of her new album. She confirmed the title and made the record available for pre-order immediately, though no official release date has been set.

The preview posted on August 12, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@newheightshow)
The preview posted on August 12, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@newheightshow)

Fans who purchased it through her website were told it would ship before October 13, 2025, but warned that “this is not the release date."

The Life of a Showgirl cassette is available for pre-order (Image via taylorwsift.com )
The Life of a Showgirl cassette is available for pre-order (Image via taylorwsift.com )

Both The Sun and BBC coverage emphasised the unusual nature of Taylor Swift's announcement. She chose her current partner’s podcast to announce her latest studio album, given her history of writing about past relationships.

Taylor Swift’s announcement comes after a relatively quiet start to 2025. In May, she concluded a long-running battle over her back catalogue by buying back the rights to her first six albums from Shamrock Capital.

The rights were previously acquired from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. Since vowing to re-record her earlier work, she has released four of the six planned “Taylor’s Versions,” with the final two yet to be scheduled.

Her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, set a Spotify record in April 2024 for most streams in a single day, according to the BBC. That same year, she wrapped her record-breaking Eras tour in December, performing 149 shows in 53 cities. In the UK, she sold nearly 1.2 million tickets, including eight Wembley Stadium shows, generating an estimated £1 billion for the economy.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK - Night 5 (Image via Getty)
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK - Night 5 (Image via Getty)

Relationship milestone with Travis Kelce

Alongside the album news and the podcast appearance, The Sun reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently reached a personal milestone. The couple, who allegedly began dating in 2023, were spotted house-hunting in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to Cleveland Scene, they viewed two high-end properties in the city’s eastern suburbs. The area was described as “wealth abundant” areas where “babies are born with fully funded 529 accounts.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen in New York City on October 11, 2024 (Image via Getty)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen in New York City on October 11, 2024 (Image via Getty)

Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has confirmed he will play the 2025 NFL season before retiring. The house-hunting visit suggests the couple is preparing for life after his career on the field.

While the album’s official release date remains unknown, the pre-order launch and podcast reveal point to an autumn launch. For now, Swifties will be able to hear directly from the singer when the New Heights episode drops on August 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET/00:00 BST.

Fans can expect the episode to offer rare unscripted interaction between Taylor Swift and Kelce, alongside the first details about The Life of a Showgirl.

Edited by pratigya dhali
