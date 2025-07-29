  • home icon
  "Bros not even rapping, just mad"—Fans react as Kodak Black seemingly disses NBA Youngboy over ex-fiancée

"Bros not even rapping, just mad"—Fans react as Kodak Black seemingly disses NBA Youngboy over ex-fiancée

By Amrita Das
Published Jul 29, 2025 11:42 GMT
Sexyy Red 4 President Tour - Atlanta, GA - Source: Getty
Fans react to Kodak Black supposedly dissing NBA YoungBoy over former partner. (Image via Getty)

Kodak Black recently dropped a track I Wish I Knew To Go To Michigan on Monday, July 28, 2025. The song left some fans speculating that the rapper might have aimed some bars at NBA YoungBoy, aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Three days ago, YoungBoy released his eighth studio album, MASA (Make America Slime Again), on July 25. But he dropped some tracks earlier this month. In one of the songs titled Guys Just Wanna Have Fun, Kodak's ex-fiancée Mellow Rackz made an appearance. Moreover, NBA and Mellow were also spotted hanging out in Paris this month.

Mellow Rackz also praised YoungBoy on her IG stories over the weekend, calling him the "realest" person she's ever met. This is not the first time NBA YoungBoy linked up with one of Kodak's past love interests. YoungBoy had dated aspiring rapper Dej RoseGold in 2019, who was romantically involved with Kodak Black the previous year.

After YoungBoy bonded with Mellow, another of Kodak's former partners, the ZEZE rapper seemingly dissed him on the recent track I Wish I Knew To Go To Michigan. He rapped:

"There go that man again, giving people h*rpes"

Although Kodak Black did not name YoungBoy in the song, he insinuated that the person he dissed on this track had a habit of dating multiple women.

Fans assumed Kodak's jab was directed at NBA YoungBoy, especially since the latter collaborated with Mellow Rackz on his latest album.

"Bros not even rapping just mad," said an X user.
"Who cares both of dem n***as ain’t gon do sh*t when they run into each other," commented another.
"Currently waiting on YB crash out music after this…," wrote one more.
"Bruh mad he fell off," another comment read.

Some people reacted to the general mood of the song.

"This the most tender sh*t I ever seen in my life !!" voiced one person.
"This song is incredibly terrible," humored one.

Kodak Black's reaction to NBA YoungBoy's new album

NBA YoungBoy's MASA was originally set for release on July 4, but the rapper decided otherwise and only dropped previews of a few tracks, leaving the rest to come out on July 25.

As shared by social media handle @livebitez on July 7, Kodak Black took to Instagram Live after YoungBoy rolled out the initial tracks and shared his reaction:

"I just heard little bro's album — it's straight trash. I don’t even like that."
The rapper said he liked NBA YoungBoy's music in general, but called MASA "sh*t a*s." Kodak claimed he felt YoungBoy was trying to get a reaction out of him with this album.

Kodak Black also took a jab at DJ Khaled. On Monday, July 28, Kick streamer N3on shared a video online where he was seen hanging out with the 28-year-old rapper. During the stream, Kodak played a song from his latest work, which had a bar, "F*ck DJ Khaled".

As the clip made the rounds on social media, some fans speculated that Kodak's alleged animosity towards his former collaborator, DJ Khaled, might have something to do with NBA YoungBoy. According to HotNewHipHop, netizens mentioned that Khaled recently expressed love for YoungBoy's MASA.

Neither NBA YoungBoy nor DJ Khaled has responded to Kodak Black's new track yet.

Amrita Das

Amrita Das

Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.

Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.

In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.

When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies.

