"Bros not even rapping, just mad"—Fans react as Kodak Black seemingly disses NBA Youngboy over ex-fiancée

Kodak Black recently dropped a track I Wish I Knew To Go To Michigan on Monday, July 28, 2025. The song left some fans speculating that the rapper might have aimed some bars at NBA YoungBoy, aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again.Three days ago, YoungBoy released his eighth studio album, MASA (Make America Slime Again), on July 25. But he dropped some tracks earlier this month. In one of the songs titled Guys Just Wanna Have Fun, Kodak's ex-fiancée Mellow Rackz made an appearance. Moreover, NBA and Mellow were also spotted hanging out in Paris this month.Mellow Rackz also praised YoungBoy on her IG stories over the weekend, calling him the &quot;realest&quot; person she's ever met. This is not the first time NBA YoungBoy linked up with one of Kodak's past love interests. YoungBoy had dated aspiring rapper Dej RoseGold in 2019, who was romantically involved with Kodak Black the previous year.After YoungBoy bonded with Mellow, another of Kodak's former partners, the ZEZE rapper seemingly dissed him on the recent track I Wish I Knew To Go To Michigan. He rapped:&quot;There go that man again, giving people h*rpes&quot;Although Kodak Black did not name YoungBoy in the song, he insinuated that the person he dissed on this track had a habit of dating multiple women.Fans assumed Kodak's jab was directed at NBA YoungBoy, especially since the latter collaborated with Mellow Rackz on his latest album.&quot;Bros not even rapping just mad,&quot; said an X user.&quot;Who cares both of dem n***as ain’t gon do sh*t when they run into each other,&quot; commented another.&quot;Currently waiting on YB crash out music after this…,&quot; wrote one more.&quot;Bruh mad he fell off,&quot; another comment read.Some people reacted to the general mood of the song.&quot;This the most tender sh*t I ever seen in my life !!&quot; voiced one person.&quot;This song is incredibly terrible,&quot; humored one.Kodak Black's reaction to NBA YoungBoy's new albumNBA YoungBoy's MASA was originally set for release on July 4, but the rapper decided otherwise and only dropped previews of a few tracks, leaving the rest to come out on July 25.As shared by social media handle @livebitez on July 7, Kodak Black took to Instagram Live after YoungBoy rolled out the initial tracks and shared his reaction:&quot;I just heard little bro's album — it's straight trash. I don’t even like that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe rapper said he liked NBA YoungBoy's music in general, but called MASA &quot;sh*t a*s.&quot; Kodak claimed he felt YoungBoy was trying to get a reaction out of him with this album.Kodak Black also took a jab at DJ Khaled. On Monday, July 28, Kick streamer N3on shared a video online where he was seen hanging out with the 28-year-old rapper. During the stream, Kodak played a song from his latest work, which had a bar, &quot;F*ck DJ Khaled&quot;.As the clip made the rounds on social media, some fans speculated that Kodak's alleged animosity towards his former collaborator, DJ Khaled, might have something to do with NBA YoungBoy. According to HotNewHipHop, netizens mentioned that Khaled recently expressed love for YoungBoy's MASA.Neither NBA YoungBoy nor DJ Khaled has responded to Kodak Black's new track yet.