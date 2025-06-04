When is Neil Young’s North American tour kicking off? Singer invites Donald Trump to his summer concert

Neil Young, the Canadian-American singer-songwriter, recently criticized the US government before inviting President Donald Trump to his summer concert. On June 2, 2025, the 79-year-old singer wrote the invite on his Neil Young Archives.

Young, who has spoken out against Trump in the past, began his post stating that the country is "threatened" by the government.

"Our country and our way of life, that which our fathers and theirs fought for, is now threatened by our government. This is not what we voted for. This is our new reality. Our government is out of control, not standing for us. You can stand up for American values this summer, for our children and theirs," he wrote.

Young and the Chrome Hearts will begin their Love Earth European and North American world tour on June 18, 2025, in Europe (Rättvik, Sweden). They will start their North American tour on August 8, 2025, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Neil Young then invited Trump to his concert, saying it wouldn't be a "political show." He also stated that Bruce Springsteen will be present in the country this summer, playing "your favorite music". For the unversed, Trump bashed Springsteen last month after the veteran musician criticized him.

"When I tour the USA this summer, if there is not martial law by then which would make it impossible, let's all come together and stand for American values. We will not be doing a political show. We will be playing the music we love for all of us to enjoy together. President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music just as you did for decades," the singer wrote.

Donald Trump has shared his admiration for Neil Young in the past. In December 2008, he told Rolling Stone that he appreciated Young's songs for years, calling his voice "haunting" and "perfect."

Neil Young slammed Donald Trump for his comments on Bruce Springsteen last month

Neil Young performs at SSE Hydro in Glasgow (Image via Getty)

According to The Guardian's report, on May 15, 2025, Bruce Springsteen criticized the Trump administration while he was on stage in Manchester, calling him an "unfit president." The President responded on the social media app Truth Social, calling the musician "a pushy, obnoxious jerk." Trump also stated that he never liked the singer's music.

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden," Trump wrote.

The President continued bashing Springsteen and called him a "dried-out prune."

"This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just 'standard fare.' Then we'll all see how it goes for him!" Donald Trump wrote.

On May 20, 2025, Neil Young posted on his website and addressed Trump's comments. He told the President to stop focusing on musicians and instead work towards "saving" America. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter stated that artists aren't "scared" of Trump.

"Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin' kids in Gaza. That's your problem. I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That's your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING," Young wrote.

President Donald Trump has not responded to Neil Young's summer concert invite at the time of writing.

