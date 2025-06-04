"He is not gonna stop" – Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary praises Trump’s tough stance on China after decades of inaction on tariffs

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary uploaded a video on Instagram on June 3, 2025, commenting on China's history of not complying with trade rules and how American president Donald Trump was hell bent on taking action against them.

Ad

The clip, taken from one of his recent TV interviews with FOX NEWS, saw O'Leary talking about the recent tariff discussion in Geneva, which aimed at reducing tariffs and allowing certain elements like magnets, rare earth, and everything else to come in.

However, the Shark Tank star criticized China for failing to comply with the agreements. He went further, stating that this behavior is nothing new, claiming the Asian country has ignored trade rules for years, acting without fear of consequences.

Ad

Trending

Kevin added that most of the American administrations that came before had let China do whatever it wanted.

However, he noted that Trump wasn't the same and believes that the president wouldn't stop until China complies with all the set rules.

"Trump is continuing to squeeze Chinese heads and he's not gonna stop. I think they're starting to get that message, and that's very important because we haven't done anything in 40 years with these guys," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Ad

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary points out China's practices and praises Trump's administration

Ad

In his latest Instagram video, Kevin O’Leary remarked that the market had determined the U.S. is heading toward a reciprocal 10% tariff.

He then highlighted another major development—former President Trump’s recent statements about China, which he said had caused a significant stir in the ongoing trade discussions.

Kevin then talked about the trade regulations that were discussed a few weeks ago in Geneva. These regulations were aimed at reducing tariffs and allowing certain elements like magnets and rare earths to come in.

Ad

However, he pointed out that China hadn't complied with the regulations yet.

The Shark Tank star then went on to shed light on the ill practices China had been performing since 2000.

He pointed out how the country doesn't play by the rules and noted how it thinks it doesn't have to face any consequences for its actions.

Ad

O'Leary criticized previous U.S. administrations for allowing China to operate unchecked, which, in his view, emboldened the country. He added that China likely expected Trump to follow the same pattern.

However, Kevin emphasized that Trump has a different approach and is determined to stop China from exploiting the U.S. and its trade regulations.

"The Chinese don't play by the rules. They never have since 2000. What they've learned is that there's no consequence. Every administration for a long time has always let China do whatever they want. That's their knee-jerk reaction. That's what they expect Trump's going to do. That's not happening," he said.

Ad

The Shark Tank star continued:

"Trump is continuing to squeeze Chinese hands. And he's not going to stop. I think they're starting to get that message. And that's very important because we haven't done anything in 40 years with these guys. They cheat. They steal. They rip off IP. They don't play by the rules at all. They don't even care. They don't give a poop."

Ad

Later in the interview, Kevin shared that he does business in China and understands how the country has been working with regulations for a long time.

Having said that, he praised Trump and his current American administration for making important policies for China and forcing them to follow the rules.

"I applaud this administration. I applaud the China policy. Keep squeezing Chinese heads. Don't stop until these guys come to the table and play by the rules. It's that simple," he concluded.

Ad

Shark Tank season 16 episodes are available on Hulu and ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More