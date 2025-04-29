"Something unusual is happening in the 905"—Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary hints at possible election shock in Canada

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary uploaded a video on Instagram on April 28, 2025, where he speculated that even though the Liberal Party is seeing a surge in votes, Canada could see surprising results in the upcoming federal election.

The clip was taken from his interview with BBC News, where Kevin spoke about the recent shift in voter sentiment. He shared that he noticed unusually high voter turnout in the 905 area around Toronto, a key region that holds many parliamentary seats, which he believes could lead to unexpected outcomes.

"Something unusual is happening in the 905 metropolitan area of Toronto, where mostly it's just like Florida elections are determined. It has the most populous number of seats in the Canadian Parliament," he said.

The Shark Tank star suggested that this rise in voter participation and turnout could be a sign of public discomfort with the current Liberal government. He claimed that this dissatisfaction could cause an election shock, and the people in the 905 area may take their support away from the Liberals.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary expresses concerns for Canada's future if Mark Carney returns to power

In the BBC interview clip shared by Kevin O’Leary, the news anchor asked him what he thought about the Liberal Party gaining one of the biggest surges in Canadian history, considering how they were leading by a margin. In response, Kevin noted that even though the Liberal party might be witnessing an increase of votes at the moment, he isn't sure if it would continue until the results are announced.

The Shark Tank star shared that he had been closely following the election by talking to the people he knew in Canada. Through those conversations, he noticed a high voter turnout not just during the early voting phase but also on the election day.

Since such a high level of participation has never happened before in Canadian history, Kevin admitted that he isn't sure what this means for the election results. However, he suggested that this increase in voter turnout might be because of people's discontent with the current government.

"The question is simply this; Can [Mark] Carney, who basically was the policy for Trudeau in the last five years that devastated the Canadian economy and brought 25% of the population to the poverty line, can he get that stink off his clothing, by using Donald Trump as the shiny bead for everybody to look at?" he said.

The Shark Tank star continued:

"[Carney] says, 'Don't look at our track record, never mind we destroyed the economy and impoverished the country and dropped the currency by 40% and wiped out GDP. Don't think about that, think about Donald Trump'.

According to Kevin, the current Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is trying to divert people's attention from his party's past mistakes to the current tariff war started by Donald Trump.

Kevin claimed that many Canadians are currently dissatisfied with Carney. He stated that if Carney succeeds in his efforts, it would represent the most remarkable political turnaround in the nation's history. However, he emphasized that such a result would not be beneficial for the country, given the party's past policies.

"I fear for the country. The policies that he put in place, including bill C69, have destroyed the Canadian economy by keeping capital out of the markets. There's no GDP growth anymore, there's only debt spending. So I don't know what the future looks like for Canadians under just more of the same. He's basically Trudeau 2.0 on steroids," he concluded.

