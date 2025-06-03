"Can't ask him for help then buddy"— 50 Cent shares video of Diddy bad-mouthing President Trump amid swirling pardon claims 

On June 2, 2025, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared back-to-back posts about Sean “Diddy” Combs on his Instagram, featuring recordings of the latter calling out Donald Trump in past videos. 50 Cent’s post emerged amid ongoing claims regarding a potential presidential pardon from the POTUS.

Curtis Jackson captioned the first post, tagging Trump:

“Welp, can’t ask him for help then buddy, LOL.”

The post contained a clip of Diddy saying:

“White men like Trump need to be banished.”

It had the watermark of Revolt Black News.

The follow-up post had the caption,

“See Trump don’t like sh*t like this buddy, you run your mouth too much.”

In the attached clip, Diddy was seen being interviewed by Charlamagne Tha God ahead of the 2020 election, during which he endorsed Joe Biden.

“If Trump gets elected, I do believe in my heart there’s gonna be a race war. That’s why there’s messages not just to Black people… these messages are to everybody. This man is really trying to turn us against each other and put us in a situation… America messed up,” Diddy said.

Last Friday, Trump said he would “look at the facts” of Combs’ case before making his decision during the White House press conference.

More about 50 Cent’s messages to Trump about Diddy

On May 30, 2025, 50 Cent took to his Instagram in a since-removed post and wrote that Diddy said “some really bad things” about Donald Trump and “it’s not okay.” The G-Unit boss added that he was going to “reach out” to the President so he knows how he felt about Combs and to convey how the Bad Boy Records founder felt about Trump.

“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him. While working tirelessly to make America great again, there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy,” 50 Cent wrote.

Later, on June 1, 2025, Jackson responded to The Daily Beast’s article, titled “50 Cent Plans to Nuke Diddy’s Chances at a Pardon,” by sharing a screenshot of it.

“I didn’t say I would Nuke anything, I simply said I will make sure Trump is aware,” he clarified via Instagram.

On May 30, 2025, reporters asked Donald Trump if he would consider pardoning Sean Combs if he were convicted of the federal charges for which he is currently on trial.

“I haven’t seen, I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot. I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up… I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me,” Trump stated.

His comments came in the wake of pardoning rapper NBA YoungBoy and reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Friday. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Trump and Combs crossed paths.

While the former was a real estate mogul, the latter was in entertainment. Since then, they have shared mutual admiration and often praised each other until Donald seemingly entered politics.

For instance, in a 2012 episode of The Apprentice, Trump called the Cîroc founder a “good friend of mine,” adding that Combs was a “good guy” and he was “going to stick up for him.

Likewise, in 2015, the rapper told The Washington Post that Trump was his “friend” who worked “very hard.”

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and charged with two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, one count of racketeering conspiracy, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial began in Manhattan on May 5, 2025, and is expected to last until July.

If convicted, the Love Album rapper is looking at 15 years to life in federal prison. He has continued to plead not guilty to all the charges.

