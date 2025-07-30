 "He’s never selling 100k again" — Internet reacts to DJ Akademiks reporting NBA Youngboy's “MASA” is on pace to sell 51K first week

On July 25, 2025, NBA Youngboy dropped his first studio album since his release from prison, titled MASA (Make America Slime Again). Despite featured appearances from Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz, the 30-track album didn't perform well in its first week.Five days after its release, DJ Akademiks shared a tweet on Wednesday, July 30, claiming MASA had sold less than 51K units in its first week.Akademiks' tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 879K views and 3K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:Sharky🦈 @Sharky1kLINKHe’s never selling 100k again.Some netizens wondered how the sales of his upcoming tour (supporting the album) were going.&quot;Damn he fell off. How the tour sales?&quot; - questioned an X user.&quot;L - That album is a** nobody wants to hear all that shouting bang bang high pitch sh*t we want to hear things like graffiti/nevada&quot; - added another one.&quot;Got no words for this embarrassment but still happy bro out of jail&quot; - wrote a third one.&quot;Dope album, that project is fully loaded, 30 tracks, no skips! Big ups to NBA Younboy on this masterpiece.&quot; - posted a fourth netizen.Meanwhile, others blamed the poor marketing of NBA Youngboy's new album for its seemingly poor performance.&quot;He did no roll out, no promo, no interviews, no nothing. Ofc he's gunna sell 50k. Oh and no bot help either. Ur fav artist selling 20-30k doing this.&quot; - replied a fifth user.&quot;ay better than 10k but yb fans must hate that ni**a cuz where they at&quot; - asked a sixth one.&quot;YB need a better team, new production, and lock in with some writers. All that off key singing ain't gon get it&quot; - commented a seventh netizen.According to AP News, NBA Youngboy was pardoned by President Trump two months ago, on May 28, 2025, from his probation, after he was released from prison in March over gun-related charges.NBA Youngboy shows appreciation for Trump in his new song, XXXNBA Youngboy seems to be grateful to Trump for his pardon, making it clear in a new song off his MASA album, titled XXX. According to Billboard, Youngboy mentions the President in his rap verse on the track, saying:&quot;Make America Slimy Again/ Whatever Trump doin’, bi**h, it’s good for the youngins&quot;In addition to the lyrics, the music video for XXX also nods at Trump, with a lime-green American flag in the clip being spray-painted with &quot;All Hail Trump&quot;.Before the album's release, NBA Youngboy also thanked the President directly in his Instagram story, writing:&quot;I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this.&quot;Youngboy's MASA Tour is scheduled to begin in Dallas on September 1 and will conclude on November 12, 2025, marking his first-ever headlining tour across North America.