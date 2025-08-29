  • home icon
Ariana Grande announces 2026 world tour: Dates, venues, and more explored

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 29, 2025 02:29 GMT
Wicked Australian Premiere - Source: Getty
Ariana Grande annuounces 2026 tour dates (Image via Don Arnold/WireImage)

Ariana Grande is going back on tour, her first one in seven years. The pop star took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 28, 2025, to announce her upcoming tour around this time next year, and it's named after her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, which she released in March 2024.

The tour confirmation from the singer herself is good news for fans who have been waiting to see her back onstage and live. It comes after Grande shared uncertainty over returning back on the road after releasing Eternal Sunshine, saying that she needed to define her relationship with her concerts first, per Billboard.

That said, the pop star appears to be ready to return on the road because she has the dates lined up for next year. So far, she's touring all over the United States and has concert dates scheduled for London.

More details on Ariana Grande's upcoming world tour

Per the tour dates Ariana Grande shared on her Instagram, she will kick off The Eternal Sunshine Tour in June 2026. Her first stop will be Oakland, performing at the Oakland Arena on June 6 and 9, 2026. She has two dates scheduled for the next five cities and venues she's performing at, including:

  • Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on June 13 & 14
  • Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 17 & 19
  • Moody Center in Austin on June 24 & 26
  • Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on June 30 & July 2
  • State Farm Arena in Atlanta on July 6 & 8
The We Can't Be Friends singer's next stop would be in Brooklyn, where she has four nights scheduled on July 12, 13, 16, and 18 at the Barclays Center. Ariana Grande will also have three more cities in the US and Canada, as scheduled on her tour lineup:

  • TD Garden in Boston on July 22 & 24
  • Bell Centre in Montreal on July 28 & 30
  • United Center in Chicago on August 3 & 5

That concludes her US and Canada tour dates so far before flying to the opposite side of the world to play live in front of her fans in Europe. So far, Grande has only scheduled London dates for her concerts outside of the US, but she will be performing at the O2 for five nights, with two back-to-back concerts on August 15 & 16, 19 and 20, and 23.

Ariana Grande at the 2019 Coachella (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Ariana Grande at the 2019 Coachella (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Presale signups for her concert tickets are now open until September 7 at 11:00 am ET. Presale of tickets for the US and Canada concerts will be on September 9, with the tickets going on sale the following day, September 10 (10:00 am local time). Meanwhile, for her London dates, presale will be on September 16, with the tickets going on sale on September 18 (10:00 am local time).

"There will need to be room made for all of it": Ariana Grande talks about music and touring

Since releasing her Eternal Sunshine album the summer of last year, Ariana Grande has been focused on acting. She starred as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked and earned an Oscar nomination for it. The pop star also returned in the sequel Wicked: For Good, which is coming to movie theaters in November.

That said, Grande explained that focusing on acting didn't mean that music was not happening for her. In her Instagram post in July, a month before announcing her tour dates, she wrote:

"Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing & music … !!! It is and has always been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it."
She also gave a little teaser about an upcoming tour in the same post, writing, "I'm working on a plan to sing for you all next year."

Ariana Grande's Wicked: For Good will be in cinemas worldwide on November 21, 2025.

