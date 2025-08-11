From Sucker to This is Me: Jonas Brothers' MetLife concert complete setlist explored

The Jonas Brothers performed at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 10. It kicked off their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, marking their 20th anniversary.

They started the concert with their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, which was released on August 8, 2025. It is their seventh studio album, featuring 14 tracks. The concert on Sunday also marked the band's debut as the headliners at MetLife Stadium.

Over the years, they have performed in nearby areas. They played at the Bamboozle Festival in 2007 and at the Izod Center of the Meadowlands in 2009. They also performed at the American Dream in March this year.

Let's take a look at the complete setlist from Jonas Brothers' performance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday:

Lovebug

Love Me to Heaven

Only Human

S.O.S.

Sucker

Meant to Live, with Switchfoot

Hold On, with Switchfoot

Little Bird

Summer Baby

Still in Love With You

I Can't Lose

Waffle House

Beautiful Soul, with Jesse McCartney

Vacation Eyes

Celebrate!

No Time To Talk

Cake by the Ocean

Slow Motion, with Marshmello

Leave Before You Love Me, with Marshmello

Jealous

What a Man Gotta Do

Walls

Loved You Better, with Dean Lewis

Chains

Just in Love/Toothbrush/Bacon/Delicious/Levels

Gotta Find You

This Is Me, with Demi Lovato

Wouldn't Change a Thing, with Demi Lovato

Year 3000

Burnin' Up

Please Be Mine

When You Look Me in the Eyes

Demi Lovato, among other celebrities, joins Jonas Brothers at their MetLife concert

Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour Kick Off - New Jersey (Image Source: Getty)

At the opening night of their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour at MetLife Stadium, the band brought out many artists on stage. This included Marshmello, Boys Like Girls, and The All-American Rejects.

The biggest surprise, however, was Demi Lovato. The singer and the Jonas Brothers starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock, which was released in 2008. The musical received huge acclaim and also propelled the four stars to fame and stardom.

On Sunday, Demi Lovato joined the trio on stage as they performed a medley of songs from the Camp Rock franchise. They sang Gotta Find You, This Is Me, and Wouldn't Change a Thing. This also sparked rumors of a potential third installment of the movie on social media.

Lovato also dated Joe Jonas at one point. They met during the shooting of Camp Rock in 2007 and started dating in 2010. The two broke up after a few years, as Lovato revealed to ABC News on May 17, 2013:

"We were in a relationship and we broke up, and at one point, I was really mad at him. Now, I can, fortunately, say, that him, and his brother Nick, have always been there for me, and are literally family, and like brothers … we have a great friendship. And we may not be as close as we used to be, but that's OK."

Demi Lovato, notably, also released a song, Fast on August 1, 2025. It is set to be part of her upcoming album, scheduled for release later this year.

