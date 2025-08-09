"Will probably get 5 streams" - Internet reacts to Jonas Brothers releasing their new album "Greetings From Your Hometown"

On August 8, 2025, the Jonas Brothers released their seventh studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown. This marks the group's third full-length group project since their reunion in 2019, following a decade-long hiatus. Brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick reunited on their 2019 LP, Happiness Begins, followed by The Album in 2023.Their newly released album, Greetings From Your Hometown, also heralds their 20th anniversary tour, scheduled to begin at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 10.Pop Base @PopBaseLINKJonas Brothers have released their new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown.’News of the Jonas Brothers' new album was met with mixed reviews from netizens on X. One user claimed the project made &quot;no noise,&quot; writing:&quot;Made no noise, will probably get 5 streams.&quot;️️ ً @cardiratedLINK@PopBase made no noise, will probably get 5 streams.Some netizens shared similar sentiments, claiming that no one cared about their new music.ƘЄԼƧ 👑 @_kelslovesmusicLINK@PopBase Who asked for this thoTheSaw @TheMrSawsLINK@PopBase They are not very goodKory @User573528361LINK@PopBase The way no one caredHowever, their fans praised the trio for their new work, calling it their &quot;best album to date.&quot;💎tdk💎 @tdkimberLINK@PopBase love listening to their grown up sound with writing that better reflects their actual journey in life - very good.peighton(greighton)🕊 @murphy_peightonLINK@PopBase for any haters, listen to tables, greetings from your hometown (title track), and lucky PLEASE at least just give it a chancePablo RC @jpab666LINK@PopBase @KevinJUpdate And it's so good, maybe their best album to date ❤️Gabby @noisylemonadeLINK@PopBase You did it again boys. Great work @jonasbrothersExploring the Jonas Brothers' new album and tourIn May 2025, the Jonas Brothers took to Instagram to unveil their latest album, Greetings From Your Hometown. The trio stated that they traveled to their hometown in New Jersey to shoot the album's cover, a picture of the three brothers in a restaurant enjoying drinks. Joe and Nick Jonas are seated beside each other, while Kevin, the eldest, is sitting across from them.In the caption, the brothers stated that the album was influenced by the &quot;sounds that we grew up on,&quot; writing:&quot;We went back to our hometown in New Jersey to shoot the cover for this album. We walked the streets we grew up on, visited the exact places where we sat while dreaming up what this band could be and felt that deep pull of where it all began. There’s something about being home that reminds you who you are. This album is filled with pieces of that, lifelong influences from our childhood and the sounds that we grew up on.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Billboard, the Jonas Brothers' 14-track album includes previously released singles like Love Me To Heaven and Slow Motion. Here is the tracklist for the Jonas Brothers' latest album:I Can't LoseTablesLove Me To HeavenNo Time To TalkBackwardsLoved You Better (with Dean Lewis)Greetings From Your Hometown (with Switchfoot)When You KnowHeat Of The MomentBullyWaste No TimeLuckyMirror to the SkySlow Motion (with Marshmellow)Additionally, the Jonas Brothers have planned an accompanying North American tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, published on August 7, 2025, Kevin Jonas said the tour's setlist would include a mix of their joint songs and solo tracks, saying:&quot;There's so much music to play. The setlist is hard to build, right? But at the same time it's so fun because we do get to take breaks and admire each other's work at the same time.&quot;Furthermore, Nick Jonas added that it felt &quot;basically impossible to summarize a 20-year journey with music&quot; while planning their upcoming tour. However, he said the trio managed to put together a show that &quot;really represents the journey we've been on and the songs that are relevant to us and those steps in our career in different moments.&quot;The Jonas Brothers' &quot;Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour&quot; will begin with a show in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 10, 2025. According to Billboard, the 52-stop tour has scheduled shows in various cities across the United States and Canada, including Syracuse, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, and Cleveland.The tour will conclude in Uncasville, Connecticut, on November 14. Boys Like Girls, Marshmello, and All-American Rejects will reportedly perform as opening acts in some cities.