"That's creepy" - Internet reacts to Rod Stewart's tour featuring AI video of Ozzy Osbourne taking selfies with XXXTentacion, Kurt Cobain, and more

On Saturday, August 2, Rod Stewart was performing in Birmingham's Coca-Cola Amphitheater, where the singer projected an AI-generated video of Ozzy Osbourne taking selfies alongside other deceased musicians.Celebrities accompanying the Black Sabbath frontman in the video included Bob Marley, XXX Tentacion, Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, George Michael, Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, and 2Pac.The cloudy background of the selfies lent a heavenly aura to it, suggesting that all the artists were now in heaven.A video recording of the projection was posted on X by @RileyTaugor on Sunday, August 3, and has since gone viral, with over 1.6 million views, 7.5K likes, and 1.5K saves.Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting: 3starlogo @3StarLogoLINKThat's creepy.Some netizens found the video to be emotional, praising Rod Stewart's effort for the heartfelt tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.&quot;This would make me cry if I loved ozzy yall don’t understand family and feelings fr&quot; - commented an X user.&quot;Would be cool if they just randomly picked someone from the crowd and used their face in the video, and then put the message 'you're next'.&quot; - posted another. &quot;Beautiful and tasteful use of AI. Can’t wait to make a montage of my granny meeting juice wrld.&quot; - wrote a third one.Meanwhile, others found it to be poor in taste, with some questioning whether all the artists featured in the clip could've even gone to heaven after their passing.&quot;This don’t even make sense cuz all of them didn’t go there&quot; - replied a fourth user.The craziest part of this video is acting like X reached the heavens&quot; - added a fifth one.&quot;This is actually disgusting and saddening, and just backs up my opinion that Rod should have gone first.&quot; - remarked a sixth netizen.&quot;How do you know they’re in heaven&quot; - questioned a seventh one.According to Billboard, Rod Stewart kicked off his One Last Time tour in March 2025 and will conclude in St. Louis on August 15.Kelly Osbourne paid tribue to Ozzy Osbourne on Instagram days after his funeral processionOzzy Osbourne's funeral procession took place in Birmingham last week, on July 30. Two days later, Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, took to her Instagram to share an NSFW photo of the vocalist on her Instagram story (on August 1).In the first story, a display of purple flowers was arranged to read &quot;Ozzy F**king Osbourne&quot; next to a pond.In a subsequent story was a clip from the early 2000s MTV reality show, The Osbournes, in which Ozzy was offering advice to his wife, Sharon Osbourne, as the couple was lying in their bed. The singer said:&quot;Listen, all you got to worry about is getting through today. That's all you got to worry about.&quot;According to the BBC, in the wake of Ozzy Osbourne's funeral, a petition calling for the renaming of Birmingham Airport after the singer has been circulating online, collecting more than 58,000 signatures so far.Other suggestions for a permanent tribute to Ozzy in his hometown include erecting a statue and preserving the pub where Black Sabbath first performed.